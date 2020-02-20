Efficient chickens, less stuff, more optimism: The real way to address climate change

What is dematerialisation?

It’s a term coined by MIT Sloan scientist Andrew McAfee to describe the fact that humanity is learning to do more using less.

McAfee agrees that “human-made global warming is real and bad” and requires urgent action, but argues that we don’t need to make radical changes, just do more of the good stuff we are already doing.

Climate change, he argues, can be addressed through technological progress, capitalism, public awareness and optimism.