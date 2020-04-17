The eight rules of lockdown leadership

From airlines and hotels to restaurants and retailers, many businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. The reality is that no one was ready. Yes, there were some prescient TED talks five years ago about the world’s vulnerability to pandemics. But, in essence, this was the perfect storm.

Perhaps the biggest shock is the uncertainty. Nobody knows what the long-term impact will be. And it’s in this cauldron that leaders emerge.

Team morale has been high since the crisis gripped the events industry, where we work. It’s the pivot to collaboration in developing new services and partnerships that could get the sector back on its feet.