"Ella’s Kitchen had its slowest year in a decade. As CEO, I couldn't be prouder"
Ella's Kitchen's CEO on why he puts purpose above profit.
Mark Cuddigan became CEO of baby food brand Ella’s Kitchen just after the birth of his first child in 2017. Since then, he has driven the company to become a force for good. Last year alone, Ella’s Kitchen re-certified as a B Corporation, joined the Better Business Act coalition, and teamed up with brands such as Mars and Nestlé to expand flexible packaging recycling in the UK.
Although the company is owned by a large corporation, Hain Celestial, Cuddigan continues to put purpose above the pressure to generate profit. His conversion to the importance of purpose was prompted by the B Corp movement. And he will not stop singing B Corp’s praises until every business joins up.
On purpose driving profit
Using your business as a vehicle for change is liberating and you’ll have a more successful business if you do that. I have made Ella’s Kitchen more money, tripled sales and quadrupled profit since I took over. Doing the right thing and making money are intrinsically linked.