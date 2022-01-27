"Ella’s Kitchen had its slowest year in a decade. As CEO, I couldn't be prouder"

Mark Cuddigan became CEO of baby food brand Ella’s Kitchen just after the birth of his first child in 2017. Since then, he has driven the company to become a force for good. Last year alone, Ella’s Kitchen re-certified as a B Corporation, joined the Better Business Act coalition, and teamed up with brands such as Mars and Nestlé to expand flexible packaging recycling in the UK.

Although the company is owned by a large corporation, Hain Celestial, Cuddigan continues to put purpose above the pressure to generate profit. His conversion to the importance of purpose was prompted by the B Corp movement. And he will not stop singing B Corp’s praises until every business joins up.

On purpose driving profit

Using your business as a vehicle for change is liberating and you’ll have a more successful business if you do that. I have made Ella’s Kitchen more money, tripled sales and quadrupled profit since I took over. Doing the right thing and making money are intrinsically linked.