Elon Musk lashes out at advertisers boycotting X, saying: “go f**k yourself”

The owner of X, Elon Musk, has lashed out at advertisers that are boycotting the platform amid a row over antisemitism, saying: “go f**k yourself”. Musk – who is becoming an automatic addition to this round-up – claimed that the actions of companies like Disney equated to “blackmail” and warned they will kill the social media platform during an interview at the 2023 DealBook Summit. The Tesla CEO also apologised for calling a post, widely branded as antisemitic, the “actual truth” – an event that has contributed to the exodus of advertisers.

Altman says Microsoft will have seat on new OpenAI board as he returns as chief

Microsoft will have a non-voting seat on a new OpenAI board, returning CEO Sam Altman said in a message to staff. The start-up’s co-founder also said that he loved and respected Ilya Sutskever – one of the former directors responsible for ousting him in a move that shocked Silicon Valley – and added that they were discussing how he can continue his work at OpenAI. A new “initial” board consisting of Bret Taylor (chair), Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo was announced last week. Taylor will spearhead work to ‘stabilise’ the company, enhance governance procedures and build out a new board – including an observer seat for OpenAI’s biggest investor Microsoft – after which he will step away from the role, he said in a post on X.

Former Wilko chair tells MPs owner can’t fill £50m pension hole

The former chairwoman of Wilko has told MPs on the Commons business and trade committee that the chain’s owner does not have the resources to plug a £50 million pension hole. Lisa Wilkinson, who is the granddaughter of the collapsed retailer’s founder, also defended £9 million in dividend payments since 2019 that the committee’s chair said looked like the “burgling of a failing business”. The dividends were paid to the parent, Amalgamated Holdings Wilkinson Limited, which is owned by a series of family trusts, and yesterday, Liam Byrne said that UK regulators should “explore every option” to claw the money back.