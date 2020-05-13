Elon Musk and how not to handle public health concerns

The Tesla CEO has reopened his factory in California, against county COVID rules.

by Natasha Abramson
Credit: Win McNamee /Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has defied California’s coronavirus restrictions, which require only essential businesses to operate, to open his only US-based plant in Fremont, Alameda County. 

He announced to his 32.5m Twitter followers that “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”

