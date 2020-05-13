Elon Musk and how not to handle public health concerns

The Tesla CEO has reopened his factory in California, against county COVID rules.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has defied California’s coronavirus restrictions, which require only essential businesses to operate, to open his only US-based plant in Fremont, Alameda County.

He announced to his 32.5m Twitter followers that “Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules. I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me.”