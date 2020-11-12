How to embrace change

Executive briefing: Change is inevitable but there are ways you can manage your reaction to it, says ex England cricketer Jeremy Snape.

There are many studies that show human beings seek comfort in certainty, and that extends to leaders too.

Yet change is inevitable. Teams change, roles change, circumstances change, definitions of success change, so you can't lead by staying still.

In his career as an England cricketer, through his pivot to becoming a sports psychologist, podcast host and founder of the consultancy Sporting Edge, Jeremy Snape has had to learn to keep his cool as the world transformed around him.