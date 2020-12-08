How have you embraced the new world of work?

Coronavirus

For years, we’ve been alerted to the digital transformation set to sweep through the world of business and beyond.

Some were sceptical. But now it’s happening – and at speed. It took a global pandemic to spark this acceleration, but it’s already touched every level of society.

This shift is radically reshaping infrastructures, best practices, relationships, even cultural attitudes, and some changes, such as the reliance on remote working, seem set to change the way we work forever.

How has your organisation embraced this new world of work? How can organisations drive productivity in a hybrid workplace? And what might tomorrow’s reimagined workplace look like?

Share your thoughts with us by taking our short survey below (we promise it won’t take up too much of your time)  – and be in with a chance to win a £200 John Lewis voucher.

