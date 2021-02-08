How have you embraced the new world of work?

Last Updated: 34 hours ago

For years, we’ve been alerted to the digital transformation set to sweep through the world of business and beyond.

Some were sceptical. But now it’s happening – and faster than anyone could have ever predicted. It took a pandemic to spark this acceleration, but it’s already touched every level of society.

This shift is radically reshaping infrastructures, best practices, relationships, even cultural attitudes, and some changes, such as the reliance on remote working, seem set to change the way we work forever.