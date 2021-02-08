How have you embraced the new world of work?

For years, we’ve been alerted to the digital transformation set to sweep through the world of business and beyond.
Some were sceptical. But now it’s happening – and faster than anyone could have ever predicted. It took a pandemic to spark this acceleration, but it’s already touched every level of society.
This shift is radically reshaping infrastructures, best practices, relationships, even cultural attitudes, and some changes, such as the reliance on remote working, seem set to change the way we work forever.
The nature of work has changed dramatically for almost everyone. Remote working has many benefits but also a host of challenges, not least how to maintain meaningful connections with people and build a positive team culture.
How has your organisation embraced this new world of work? How can organisations drive productivity in a hybrid workplace? And what might tomorrow’s reimagined workplace look like?
Before Christmas, Management Today and Microsoft quizzed more than 150 business leaders on these questions and more. We asked about a a range of topics from readiness for digital transformation; how to manage teams and people remotely; and recruitment in a post-Covid world. Now, you can download the report of our findings to find out business leaders plan to navigate these challenging times.