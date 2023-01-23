Are empathetic leaders more likely to burn out?

Jacinda Ardern, the former PM of New Zealand, is the latest victim of the burnout epidemic. But are those with a natural affinity for empathy and understanding more at risk?

Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation as Prime Minister last Thursday after almost six years in office. At 37 years old she became the youngest female head of government in the world, gave birth while in office, supported the country through the 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch with a level of compassion rarely seen by world leaders and managed to keep Covid deaths relatively low.

Her sudden departure was a shock for her supporters, who dubbed her “St Jacinda” in a bought of “Jacindamania”. She was often described as an empathetic leader who ruled not with an iron fist but with a warm, open hand. But her empathy could only last so long. Despite keeping Covid deaths to less than 2,500, the economy tanked and public support for her and the Labour party began to dwindle, ending 2022 polling at 33%.

Ardern also faced an increasing number of violent threats from those frustrated by her handling of the pandemic and a barrage of sexism and misogynistic comments throughout her time in office.