Is your employee about to “ghost” their job? Here are the telltale signs

Employee are no longer hiding their dissatisfaction with their jobs and are simply disappearing from the workforce

The term “ghosting” often applies to cowardly lovers who engage in the act of cutting off all contact with their significant other, either because they are no longer interested in dating them - or simply talking to them - or for some other insidious reason. Either way, it’s never a good thing.

But this behaviour is becoming increasingly common in the workplace. In February this year, MT covered research from Visier which found that a staggering 95% of C-suite executives were guilty of ghosting in the last 18-months. Examples of C-suite ghostings include ignoring communications from hiring managers and not showing up to work after accepting a new role without giving any notice they’ve changed their minds or have found a better role elsewhere.

Now it seems as though employees are adopting similar but more toxic ghosting behaviours, by abandoning their posts and disappearing from the workforce while still employed. According to a BBC Worklife study in 2021, around 28% of employees admitted to having ghosted their employer, up almost 10% on 2020’s figures.