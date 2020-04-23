Employee engagement vs the lockdown

Video: Professor Cary Cooper and C Space's regional CEO Felix Koch on how to support workers during the crisis.

by Management Today

In normal times, companies go to extraordinary efforts to engage their employees - and for good reason. It's hard to picture a business thriving, innovating and growing in the long run with dejected, clock-watching workers.

These are clearly not normal times, but the need for staff to care about their work, and pour their talents and energy into it, has never been higher. The challenge is that engagement is so much more difficult when you're isolated and scared, as so many people currently are. 

In this video, Professor Cary Cooper and C Space's regional CEO Felix Koch talk to Management Today's Kate Bassett about what you can do to keep employees engaged through the lockdown.

