Employee mental health worries? Look to the line manager

Coronavirus isn’t the only pandemic alive in the world today. Shadowing it is a crisis in mental health problems, the extremity of which we’ll only fully appreciate after COVID-19 has subsided.

The virus has created something of a perfect storm. On the one hand, people are afraid for themselves and their families, perhaps grieving. Millions have either lost their jobs, been furloughed or fear that this could happen over the next months.

On the other, social isolation has cast many into the grips of loneliness, and forced upon others an extraordinary environment of increased caring responsibilities in decreased space.