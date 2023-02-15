Employee Ownership Trusts – what you need to know

Employee Ownership Trusts – the sale of a controlling interest in a business to its employees – are being created in record numbers since the government introduced legislation back in 2014 to drive uptake.

What is an EOT, why are they increasingly popular, and why should you be interested?

If you’ve built a business to the point where you want to exit, and if your growth strategy requires something that the current shareholders recognise but can’t deliver alone, the usual mechanic is a sale to a third party. But increasingly there are other options that can be drivers of growth and other considerations in play.

First, a sale to an EOT isn’t an MBO. An MBO sees the sale from the current shareholder group to another group who may or may not already be active in the business, thereby retaining a similar structure.