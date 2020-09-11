What should you do if an employee refuses to return to work?

Business leaders have more than had their fill of once-in-a-lifetime management challenges in 2020. First it was adapting to the challenge of working (and leading) from home. Now, for those who want to, it’s the challenge of getting those teams back into the office.

With many enjoying their newly-found flexible freedoms and with worries over the prospect of a second coronavirus spike still lingering, coaxing employees back onto crowded commuter trains will be no easy task - whether the government is asking you to or not.

Legally, what are a company’s rights if an employee refuses to return to the office? Can you refuse a remote working request? And what do you do if there's an outbreak in the workplace? Management Today put some questions to Katherine Maxwell, specialist in employment law, at Moore Barlow to shed some light.