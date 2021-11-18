Your employee has resigned. Here’s 3 things to do before they go.

Under normal circumstances, it’s not uncommon for people to switch their career to try something different. But we're seeing this now on a much larger scale - people are reassessing what is important to them and, if their employer is not meeting these needs, are voting with their feet.

When Microsoft surveyed over 30,000 global workers, it revealed that 41% were considering quitting or changing professions this year.

Dubbed the “Great Resignation”, it’s become one of the biggest consequences of the pandemic. But fear not employers, it can lead to tremendous opportunities in understanding your workforce, to create life-long brand ambassadors and maintain relationships with your future talent.