Is your employee working from home with their abuser?

For many employees, the shift to working from home has brought about increased freedom, like being able to work where they are most creative.

In contrast, for employees experiencing domestic abuse the new working arrangement has left them trapped with their perpetrator. Without the respite of going to the office, abusive partners have increased control and the ability to monitor all forms of communication.

Devastatingly, the ONS reported a 24 per cent increase in domestic abuse incidents during lockdown (compared with the same period in the previous year) and domestic abuse charities have reported a sharp increase in calls this year.

