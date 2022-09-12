Employees are giving an inch, CEOs are taking a mile

Strategising to dupe workers into returning to the office once the chips are down is calculated, callous and can totally be seen for what it is.

“There was uproar when I asked my workforce to come into the office for 60% of their week… Still, I’ll be upping that requirement to 80% soon,” a CEO recently confessed to me over breakfast.



In the same breath, he lamented that his firm has been struggling all summer to hire “skilled workers”.



I thought to myself: Is it almost too obvious to suggest that the two might be connected?

