Employees prioritising job security, but still demand flexible working

It seems as though the Great Resignation is finally starting to abate. What was once a frenetic jobs market with employees fleeing the workforce for greener pastures or simply exiting the workforce altogether, has now mellowed somewhat, as the reality of the cost of living crisis hits home.

More than half (52%) of workers are now concerned about the impact of economic uncertainty on their job security, according to Randstad’s 20th Workmonitor survey of 35,000 workers across the globe.

Over a third of workers are worried about losing their job, rising to 43% for Gen Z - a 10% increase compared to last year.

However, leaders should be aware that employees are by no means willing to forgo any of the expectations they’ve become accustomed to, such as flexible working and a good work-life balance. Around 33% of workers would still rather be unemployed than unhappy in a job and 42% also said that they would quit their job if their employer did not take into account their request for better conditions. These numbers are largely unchanged from last year’s Workmonitor survey (33% and 43% respectively).