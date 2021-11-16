Employees say they are 'radically changed' by the pandemic

Young people have been permanently changed by Covid-19 – meaning managers need to get ahead of the game, finds a new report.

Forget what you thought was normal. Covid-19 is ushering-in a generation of employees who consider themselves to be radically, and permanently, changed by the events of the last 18 months.

This is the somewhat grand conclusion of The 2021 Workplace Trends Survey Report by Advanced, a report that argues employees want new forms of management.

Despite some surveys suggesting staff want regular updates and interactions, this report suggests working from home has a positive impact on people’s mental health [37% of those polled agree] – but that too many notifications and requests for their attention are holding back their productivity. More than a quarter of respondents (26%) now turn their emails off just to get some peace and quiet.