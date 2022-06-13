"Employees want flexibility. Many companies are not listening."
5 Minutes With… Kim Lanza, director at Cimpress
When Nasdaq-listed Cimpress, the parent company of VistaPrint, transitioned to a remote-first working model, it soon realised it would need a leadership team dedicated to its success. Enter, Kim Lanza whose futuristic, and rather lengthy, job title is "director of remote-first team member success".
When she joined the company over a decade ago, it’s unlikely the job existed in the UK. But as more companies bolster their work-from-home policies, it’s a role on the rise. Since going remote and appointing Lanza, Cimpress has seen a 300% increase in job applications, meanwhile, 71% of staff have reported an improved work-life balance.
Describe yourself in three words
Positive, curious, resilient.