What employers can learn about the 'great return' from a military wife

For many, the experience of being asked to work from home and then return to the office has been a huge upheaval. For Polly Bateman, it’s business as usual.

by Polly Bateman
As a long-standing military wife, I am no stranger to upheaval. 

Whenever I say goodbye to my husband, as he embarks on a six-month tour, I know I am about to face a new reality. The first month or so is really hard. Then I adapt and get used to the change in routine. Until my husband returns, and everything changes again. This process impacts my family’s dynamic and mental health. Meanwhile, it can also create a lot of tension in my relationship.

My experience is remarkably similar to what employees being asked to return to the office are going through. In the last two years, workers have had their daily routine turned upside down and have become accustomed to a new normal. It’s also dramatically altered their perspective of work-life balance. So it’s no surprise that workers have reservations about returning to the office – or are questioning whether they want to return at all. 

