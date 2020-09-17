How to empower people without being a pushover

The leader that made me: Autonomy can be a powerful leadership tool when used right, as Just Helpers CEO Antoinette Daniel once discovered.

The idea of empowering workers goes against the grain for many leaders, particularly when their organisation can't really afford to get it wrong.

Just as CEOs don't mean really betting the business when they talk about embracing failure, so empowerment has to mean more than giving staff free reign to chase any half-baked idea at the expense of a coherent strategy.

It's more subtle than that, about giving people the time, space and ultimately confidence to try new things, while also keeping everyone aligned towards the same overall vision.