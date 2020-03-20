Empty offices make tempting targets for burglars

There were 422,000 burglaries in the UK in 2018-19. Most were in the home. But imagine a situation where, say, thousands of offices and other workplaces around the country were left empty because staff had been told to work remotely.

Let’s also say that because of a national emergency - involving manpower shortages due to self-isolation and possibly requiring curfew enforcement - the police force was stretched to capacity.

What do all those burglars do?