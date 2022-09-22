"Encourage disruptive thinking. Better to come from within than competitors."

Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Since 2018, the professional community for aspirational women has grown from a handful of meet-up events to a multi-platform global club with 500,000 members.

So just three years into the plum role, Jones left to found AllBright with serial entrepreneur Debbie Wosskow. Their aim? To help women “nurture, grow and acheive their career ambitions” whether at their Mayfair headquarters or Web3 spaces.

It took over 100 years for Hearst to enlist its first female chief executive, in Anna Jones. Despite being a living breathing symbol for female career progression, it opened her eyes to how unlevel the playing field still is for women at work.

What would your team say about you when you’re not in the room?

She has a direct communication style but she’s also open and empathetic.

What is the most important leadership lesson life has taught you?

Nurture your network. It’s never too early (or late) to start. Spending time on finding your tribe of cheerleaders, supporters and loving critics is vital to achieving your career ambitions.

What’s been your most challenging moment? And how did you cope/what did you learn?

Fundraising for the business was very challenging. Despite the fact I was an experienced CEO and board advisor who’d run multiple businesses and my co-founder a multi-exit entrepreneur, we were treated just like every other start-up founder in funding meetings. We heard a lot of nos.

The best investment you ever made?

We’ve invested in lots of female-founded start-ups from Elvie to Tala and I’m proud of every single one.

How do you manage stress?

Walk my dog. The simplicity of being outside and the grounding that comes from looking after an animal are extremely powerful stress relievers.

What do you hate most about your industry?

Finding talent is a big challenge. With low unemployment and a post-Brexit employment landscape it’s tougher than ever – expecially in the hospitality part of our business.

What’s the latest trend that leaders need to know about?

I think companies should be upskilling in Web3. It is coming down the track fast and understanding how your customers might start interacting with all things metaverse is important.

What’s your non-negotiable high-performance habit?

Stay curious and encourage disruptive thinking from your team. Better to come from within than from your competitors.

How do you reach the top?

Hard graft and grit.

What’s your top productivity app?

BBC Sounds so I can listen to the Today programme and catch up on the news from the shower.