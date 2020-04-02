Encourage employees to criticise you if you want to be more creative

Being able to take and constructively process criticism could be key to better decisions, a new study suggests.

Criticism is something that many bosses find easier to give than to receive. The fear that you’ll be told something you don’t want to hear, or make someone react negatively means that it’s often easier to avoid it altogether.

But soon to be published research has found that receiving criticism from their employees could do a leader wonders; it also suggests that good leaders are better at receiving it.

Initially featuring in the Harvard Business Review, the study by the Cambridge Judge Business School - which included the research of 225 people working in creative jobs in Korea and a lab experiment involving 365 undergraduates - revealed that negative feedback actually alerts the recipient to a “creativity-standard gap”, prompting them to pay heightened attention to what they need to do to improve.