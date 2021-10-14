The end of the sickie?

Britons used to love a "sickie" - we even celebrated National Sickie Day. But remote working is encouraging people to work while ill. Should managers force sick staff to rest?

It won’t have escaped many people’s attention that the UK is officially in coughs, colds and flu season (and let’s not even think about this on top of Covid).

According to Public Health England, the fact very little flu went around this time last year means the impact of the virus this winter is likely to be far worse, due to our lowered immune systems. Even the common cold is having a bigger impact on people than usual, according to reports.

But whereas in the past, many people would have phoned in sick and not gone into the office to spread their germs, is remote working threatening the very idea of a sick day?