Energy price increases remain biggest threat to businesses, says global report

Last Updated: 30 Mar 2023

The report surveyed 3,396 business leaders across 18 countries and 60% of leaders felt that energy price increases are their biggest challenge while navigating more economic headwinds. This figure demonstrates European sentiments - in the US, this drops to 27% likely due to the nation’s reliance on its own energy supply.

According to data analysts Dun & Bradstreet, figures from its “Data Driven Resilience: How to Grow When Facing an Uncertain Future” report show that despite the West’s best efforts to impose energy spend caps over the winter months, these have done little to assuage the impact of the energy crisis.

Businesses are facing an incredibly challenging year. Despite sidestepping a recession, the UK is still battling a cost of living crisis due to high inflation and energy prices. But according to a global report, 43% of leaders see energy price increases as the biggest threat to the success of their businesses this year.

In comparison, the overall increase to the cost of doing business is expected to have an acute impact on 37% of businesses, as the world continues to recover from economic losses following the pandemic.

Building resilience with data

Although the survey found that 27% of leaders rate their business’ resilience during turbulent times as “extremely resilient”, given the ongoing economic uncertainty, leaders must develop a higher level of resilience to remain competitive and position themselves for higher growth and innovation.

They can do this by harnessing data insights to help them navigate such an uncertain economic landscape, says Rikard Candell, vice president of data science at Dun & Bradstreet. However, 85% of global businesses do not do this, despite agreeing that data supports most of their business functions.

More than three-quarters of business decision makers see data as vital to help identify new customers (79%), as well as helping the business assess risk (78%), and essential for financial planning (79%).

A further 72% also feel that data is critical when trying to understand supply chain changes. In fact, more than a third (37%) of businesses already use data to increase revenue. Further, a fifth use data to recognise potential malfeasance/fraud (17%).

“As businesses aim to increase their resilience, data and analytics will be the cornerstone of critical decision-making,” he says. “It can help you understand how your business is being impacted and identify risks and opportunities alike.

“Data and analytics can also enable companies to be proactive, agile and plan ahead using scenarios, such as the impact of further increased interest rates or energy prices on their fiscal planning, or potential disruptions to their supply chain. By leveraging data insights companies can better prepare to overcome the next potential disruption, as well as any future disruptions that may occur, and better position themselves to grow and thrive.”

