How to engage with customers when you can’t sell to them

Many businesses are either closed for business, offering a very limited service or are so busy that people can’t get hold of them, which will have significant consequences for how they should engage with customers during the lockdown.

Here’s how.

Flip the funnel

We generally spend more time talking in practical terms with our clients, but the theory is important here. The awareness–action funnel, with broadcast channels at the top filtering down to direct-response channels at the bottom, has been flipped. People are still looking to TV and print but, with customer behaviour changing completely, these media don’t have their former roles and, likewise, cinema and outdoor advertising can’t work in the same way.