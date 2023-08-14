Engagement end-games: how to keep the workforce motivated and productive

Page Redirection: If you are not redirected automatically, please follow the link to the correct locationRedirect code for People Management Insight
Interim Talent Development Manager
Bristol, England
£55000 - £65000 per annum + £7k Car Allowance + Great benefits + Scope
Henlee Resourcing
Reporting to the Head of HR, the scope will be to look at the company's current Talent offering, then build, manage, and maintain a modernised function, focused on attracting, developing, and retaining the best talent across their UK business.
Procurement Specialist
London
GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.
Global Category Manager - Professional Services
London
GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Professional Services Senior Category manager - Global Consultancy Major - Prestigious, Blue-Chip Brand - Central London HQ - £60-75k + Generous Packa
Finance Manager - 1 Year FTC (Maternity Cover) 0.6FTE
Homeworking
£50,000 per annum
Society for Applied Microbiology
Finance Manager - 1 Year FTC (Maternity Cover) 0.6FTE This is an exciting opportunity for a finance professional to lead in the development of the ...
Procurement Category Manager - Prof Services
London
GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Procurement Category Manager - Professional Services (FINANCE) - Big4 Advisory Major - £70-80k + Excellent Benefit - London/WFH Renowned for th
Professional Services Category Manager
London
GBP75000 - GBP90000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Global Category Manager- Professional Services - FTSE100 Major - London - £90k + PackageOver the last 5 years, this prestigious consultancy major have
Global Procurement Category Manager - Logistics
London
GBP75000 - GBP85000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Category Manager - Warehousing & Transport Logistics - Global Consultancy Major - £80k + Car & Bonus + Excellent Benefits Package - REMOTE
Head of Procurement
Devizes, Wiltshire
Up to £65,000 plus benefits including a bonus
Cross Manufacturing Co (1938) Ltd
The Role: Responsibility and accountability for the purchase of goods, materials and services to ensure that the company’s operational needs are me...
New Business Director - Retail Experience Agency - London
London
£60000.00 - £80000.00 per annum + plus bonus and benefits
DNA Recruit
New Business Director - Retail Experience Agency - London Salary up to £80K DOE
Account Director - Activation Agency - London
London
£65000.00 - £75000.00 per annum + plus bonus and benefits
DNA Recruit
Account Director - Brand Partnerships and Activation Agency - London - £75K
Interim HR Talent Partner / Talent Management
London, England
£275.00 - £400.00 per day
Hays
Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner (Talent focus) -London Hybrid -Immediate start - Inside scope Support design and implementation of the Talent Management related modules on Success Factors. £300-375 per day
Procurement Business Partner - Indirects & Cost Optimisation
London
GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Package
Bramwith Consulting
This award winning Media Organisation are seeking an up-and-coming indirect procurement manager to join their specialist procurement function, centered around cost saving projects within procurement and the wider business.
IT Procurement Manager - Award-winning function
Homeworking
GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + Flexible working + package
Bramwith Consulting
Indirect Procurement Specialist - Award-Winning FMCG Procurement Function - 50k - 60k + package with flexible working
Procurement Specialist
London
GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.
Procurement Business Partner - Indirects & Cost Optimisation
London
GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Package
Bramwith Consulting
This award winning Media Organisation are seeking an up-and-coming indirect procurement manager to join their specialist procurement function, centered around cost saving projects within procurement and the wider business.
Digital Associate Director
London
Market related
Reuben Sinclair
Job Title: Digital Associate Director - Digital Health - Leading PR & Comms Consultancy Location: City of London/hybrid Working Salary: Compet
Associate Director Healthcare PR
London
£75000 - £85000 per annum
Media Contacts
A global PR consultancy needs an additional associate director for its thriving London healthcare office. You will be joining a team of experts at driving...
Project Procurement Manager - Television Projects
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Leading multimedia organisation seek an ambitious and energetic procurement candidate to join their highly regarded team in a unique and exciting position.
Procurement Manager - Indirects - Global Media Firm
Homeworking
GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Benefits
Bramwith Consulting
This household name is seeking a bright & commercially aware indirect procurement candidate to join their growing function.
Indirect Procurement Director / £110k + Package
Homeworking
GBP90000 - GBP110000 per annum + Benefits inc. Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
Indirect Procurement Director / Industry-Leading Boutique Consultancy / Best-in-Class / London / Flexible Working / £90,000 - £110,000 + Package
Indirect Senior Sourcing Specialist / Industry-Leading Law Firm
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum + Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
Indirect Senior Sourcing Specialist / Global Industry-Leading Law Firm / Rapid Career Progression / Flexible Working / London / £60,000 - £70,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus
IT Procurement Manager - Sustainable Technology Firm
Homeworking
GBP80000 - GBP85000 per annum + bonus + home working
Bramwith Consulting
IT Procurement Manager - Sustainable Technology Firm Location: Remote with option to go into office in Central London Salary: £60-70,000 plus package
HR Business Partner
Oxford, England
Negotiable
Hays
We are looking for an established HR Business Partner for one of our Oxfordshire clients.
IT Procurement Manager - Global Technology Firm
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum + remote working + package
Bramwith Consulting
IT Procurement Manager - Global Sustainable Technology Firm - Remote working - 60k - 70k plus package
GAD
London
£70000.00 - £75000.00 per annum
Tomorrow Recruitment
We're working with an award-winning, creative advertising agency who are in the top tier of corporate / b2b comms. They share a highly collaborative,
Director of HR – BMAT
Harlow
To £80,000 (more may be available for an outstanding candidate)
BMAT
We are looking to appoint a high-quality HR professional to shape and develop our future provision.
Reward Manager
Midlands
c.£75,000 basic salary plus car allowance, bonus & benefits
Astrum HR Search & Selection
Reward Manager – 6-12 month FTC/Permanent - Hybrid working Midlands c.£75,000 basic salary plus car allowance, bonus & benefits (FTE) Our Clien...
Reward Manager
Midlands
c.£75,000 basic salary plus car allowance, bonus & benefits
Astrum HR Search & Selection
Reward Manager – 6-12 month FTC/Permanent - Hybrid working Midlands c.£75,000 basic salary plus car allowance, bonus & benefits (FTE) Our Clien...
Database Project Manager & Analyst
London
£50k per year + pro-rata
Harris Hill
Are you an experienced Database Manager and Analyst who wants to work part-time (22.2 hours a week) for an amazing disability charity?
Employee Relations Specialist
Henley-On-Thames, England
£350.00 - £400.00 per day
Hays
Employee Relations Specialist
Head of Medical Staffing
Hertfordshire, England
£56000 - £65000 per annum
Morgan Law
Are you an experienced Head of Medical Staffing specialist looking for a new role?
Recruitment Manager
East London, England
£50000 - £55000 per annum
Morgan Law
Are you an experienced recruitment manager looking for a new role ?
Indirect Procurement - Broadcast Media
London
GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + + Package
Bramwith Consulting
This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's
Mass Engagement Director
Hybrid Working
£77,000 to £87,000 depending on experience with excellent benefits
WaterAid
Join us as Mass Engagement Director and bring your expertise to lead a highly successful and motivated team of experts to ever greater success.
Performance, Insights and Innovation Director
Hybrid Working
£77,000 to £87,000 depending on experience with excellent benefits.
WaterAid
Join us and use your skills in performance, insight and innovation to play a vital role and drive forward major future success.
E-Rostering Manager
London, England
£47154 - £52936 per annum
Morgan Law
We have a fantastic opportunity for a E-Rostering Manager to join an NHS Foundation Trust based in London. The e-Rostering Manager will provide day-to-day management of the e-Rostering system and processes for the trust.
Procurement Specialist
London
GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.
Global and UK Communications Director
UK / Hybrid Working
UK salary is £77,000 to £87,000 depending on experience with excellent benefits. Salaries and benefi
WaterAid
Join us as Global and UK Communications Director and play a crucial role in championing the importance of Communications in achieving our mission.
Associate Director, Engineering
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire / Hybrid Working
£43,414 - £61,823
CHM
This is an opportunity to be the lead fundraiser for the Department of Engineering, one of the most exciting & largest Departments of the University.
People Business Partner - Bedford
Bedfordshire, England
Excellent Package and Benefits
Wright Solutions
This well-known and market leading organisation is recruiting for an HR Business Partner to support their distribution centre in Bedford.
CRM Project Manager
Office-based from one of our national offices (London,Edinburgh,Cardiff,Belfast)& remote flexibility
£57,448 - £62,866 per annum (more may be offered to exceptional candidate) plus excellent benefits
CHM
This charity is going through an exciting and vital data and technology transformation into a programme of work (called Project Sage).
3rd Party Outsourcing Procurement Manager
Kettering
GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Package
Bramwith Consulting
An exciting opportunity has arisen to join a best-in-class procurement function following the advent of an expansive transformation period.
Specialist Procurement Consultant opportunity, Saudi Arabia
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + living allowances
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Lead opportunity - Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies - Saudi Arabia - 25,000-35,000 SAR
Senior Capital Procurement Category Lead / Best-in-Class
Homeworking
GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum + Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Capital Procurement Category Lead / Best-in-Class Utilities Organisation / Transformational Procurement / Leeds / Flexible Working / £70,000 - £80,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus
Procurement Specialist
London
GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Direct Procurement Specialist- Leading Automotive Firm- £40-50K- London Based
Organisational Development Manager
Crawley, England
£45000.00 - £56000.00 per annum
Hays
A Organisational Development Manager for the NHS in Crawley
Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Manager
Crawley, England
£45000.00 - £55500.00 per annum + benefits
Hays
A permanent Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Manager for a NHS organisation in Crawley
Procurement Specialist
London
GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.
Head of Business Development and Marketing
Working from home with the occasional visit to London
£45k to £50k
Aesop
Aesop is delighted to be recruiting for a Head of Business Development and Marketing professional.
Head of HR, Performance and Communications
West Surrey
Up to £80,500 per annum
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Head of HR, Performance and Communications Salary: Up to £80,500 per annum Grade: SH31 Contract: Permanent Hours: 37 per week Location: West Surrey...
Interim HR Director - Professional services
London, England
£800.00 - £900.00 per day
Hays
Interim HR Director job - London - Hybrid - 1 day per week in office £800-900 per day inside scope via umbrella company Immediate start
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR / ASSOCIATE | Energy, Renewables, Corporate
London (Central), London (Greater)
up to £70k+++
Carter Ferris
Great, global agency and multi award-winning team, looking for strong Senior Account Director and Associate Director with experience of the energy ...
Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist
Homeworking
EUR600 - EUR700 per day +
Bramwith Consulting
This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.
Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist
Homeworking
EUR600 - EUR700 per day +
Bramwith Consulting
This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.
Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist
Homeworking
EUR600 - EUR700 per day +
Bramwith Consulting
This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.
Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist
Homeworking
EUR600 - EUR700 per day +
Bramwith Consulting
This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.
Senior Resourcing and Talent Specialist
Swindon, England
£500.00 - £750.00 per day + WFH mainly
Hays
Senior Resourcing and Talent Specialist, to £750 per day out of scope, 6 mth interim, mainly WFH. Full/part time. Swindon public sector organisation - supports equality, diversity and inclusion and provides a supportive workplace.
Head of Evaluation and Research
London
£50520 - £51468 Per Annum £50,520 per year, rising to £51,468 per year after 1 year and successful p
NFP People
Head of Evaluation and Research We have a rewarding opportunity for a Head of Evaluation and Research to drive change to improve the lives of service users in the exciting new role. Offering flexible working, this is a really great opportunity to
HRBP - North of England and Scotland
Perth, Scotland
£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday
Henlee Resourcing
Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.
HRBP - North of England and Scotland
Edinburgh, Scotland
£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday
Henlee Resourcing
Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.
HRBP - North of England and Scotland
Leeds, England
£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday
Henlee Resourcing
Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.
Executive Director
Remote
£65,000 to £80,000
ASIF
International health charity seeking an Executive Director with inspirational leadership, to build partnerships and deliver our strategic plan.
Head of Commissioned Partnerships
London (hybrid working)
£55000 - £60000 per annum
Mental Health Innovations
Head of Commissioned Partnerships London (hybrid working) About Us We are Mental Health Innovations (MHI), a digital mental health charity that dev...
IT Procurement Manager - Global Law Firm
Homeworking
GBP70000 - GBP75000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Role: Senior IT Procurement Manager Type: 9 Month FTC Location: Leeds - x2 days a week Firm: Global Law Firm Day Rate: £70,000 - £75,000 Contact
HR Data and Systems Manager
Bristol, England
£47000.00 - £52000.00 per annum + full range of benefits
Hays
HR Data and Systems Manager, up to £52k pa + benefits, permanent, great organisation, hybrid, Bristol office. Large leading Bristol organisation which offers knows their people are their strength.
Procurement Category Manager - Technology
Homeworking
GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Highly regarded Technology organisation seeks an experience technology procurement candidate to join a newly created role in their expanding procurement function.
National Lead of Operational Learning & Development
London
SCP 65-69 (£73,137 - £79,402)
Oasis Community Learning
We are offering a unique and exciting opportunity to become an influential leader within one of the largest trusts in the UK.
Director of Human Resources
Brighton
Competitive
University of Sussex
Having challenged convention since its foundation in 1961, the University of Sussex was created to be life-changing for its students, to deliver pr...
Head of Human Resources
London (Greater)
£85000 - 95000 per year +
UK Debt Management Office
About the organisation The UK Debt Management Office (“DMO”) is an Executive Agency of Her Majesty's Treasury (“HMT”) responsible for financing the...
Head of Value Propositions and Innovation
London
90,000-95,000
Michael Page (Client Branded)
This is an exciting newly created role Coach and lead a team of 12 people About Our Client For over 140 years City & Guilds have worked with peo...
Head of Brand Strategy (corporate)
London (Central), London (Greater)
up to £100k
Corporate Communications Recruitment
An award winning global integrated agency with a strong corporate branding offer are looking to hire a head of brand strategy. Great opportunity!
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Heaton Moor, Stockport
£62,000 per annum
Supportability
The Chief Executive role for the Charity is to work on behalf of the Board of Trustees to develop and deliver the business plan and business strate...
Head of Governance and Executive Office
Office-based in London, N4 with flexibility to work remotely, minimum 2 days in the office per month
£67,678 - £72,753 FTE (Actual: £40,606.80 - £43,651.80 per annum) plus excellent benefits
MS Society
Our Head of Governance and Executive Office leads on ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of governance, demonstrating practice across...
Development Director
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, CB2
£75,000 - £85,000 with flexibility for an outstanding candidate
CHM
Our client is looking for an exceptional individual to be their next Development Director following the retirement of the current post-holder.
Senior Procurement Manager / Technology / Global Law-Firm
Homeworking
GBP550 - GBP625 per day +
Bramwith Consulting
9 MONTH INTERIM OPPORTUNITY £550-625p/day - Senior Procurement Manager - Technology - Global Law Firm - Leeds & Hybrid working This globally recognise
Opportunity to train with a leading global fundraising consultancy
Home based
£51,000 plus performance related bonus of £2,500 in 2024
THINK Consulting Solutions
Motivated by a continual stream of new challenges? Love to problem solve? Committed to helping teams and individuals deliver top quality fundraising?
Chief Executive
St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne
£90,000 - £95,000 + pension + benefits
St Wilfrid's Hospice
Chief Executive St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne Full-time £90,000 - £95,000 + pension + benefits St Wilfrid’s Hospice is the local hospice for the...
Procurement Consulting Opportunities / Leading Boutique
London
GBP65000 - GBP80000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consulting opportunities - Market Leading Procurement Boutique Consultancy - Private Equity Backed - London + Travel - £65-80k + Package
Strategic Procurement Manager - Packaging - Global FMCG
Homeworking
GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + + Package + Flexi Working
Bramwith Consulting
Strategic Procurement Manager - Packaging - Global and Iconic FMCG brand Location: London/Remote Salary: £50-60k + package
Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist
Homeworking
GBP550 - GBP600 per day +
Bramwith Consulting
This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.
Senior Procurement Manager / Technology / Global Law-Firm
Homeworking
GBP70000 - GBP75000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
9-Month FTC - Senior Procurement Manager - Technology - Global Law Firm - Leeds & Hybrid working - £550-625p/dayThis globally recognised law firm, ren
Senior Procurement Manager / Indirects / Global Law-Firm
Homeworking
GBP70000 - GBP75000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Manager- Global Leading Law Firm - FTC - 6 Months- Leeds Based- **£500-600/Day Inside IR35**
Senior IT Procurement Manager 9 month FTC
Leeds
GBP600 - GBP625 per day +
Bramwith Consulting
Senior IT Procurement Manager- Global Leading Law Firm - FTC - 9 Months- Leeds Based- **£625/Day Inside IR35**
Assistant Director, HR Business Partnering
London (Central), London (Greater)
£75000 - 100000 per year +
City of London
We are the City of whatever we make it… A career with the City of London Corporation is a career like no other. We are based at the heart of one th...
Assistant Director, Organizational Development & Talent
London (Central), London (Greater)
£75000 - 100000 per year +
City of London
We are the City of whatever we make it… A career with the City of London Corporation is a career like no other. We are based at the heart of one th...
Client Services Director
Remote (UK)
Up to £90k DOE plus benefits
air-recruitment
Are you the senior client services pro this really warm and friendly creative agency need?
Assistant Director, HR Operations
London (Greater)
£75000 - 100000 per year +
City of London
We are the City of whatever we make it… A career with the City of London Corporation is a career like no other. We are based at the heart of one th...
Senior HR Business Partner
London, England
Negotiable
Hays
HR Business Partner London - Hyrbid £70kpa
HR Business Partner
Brighton, England
£300.00 - £400.00 per day
Hays
A 6 month temporary HR BP based in Brighton (hybrid), £300-£400 per day
Marketing Lead
London
£65000 - £75000 per annum
Major Players
Marketing Lead/Head of Marketing - Tech Marketing Lead/Head of Marketing - The Company My client is an extremely successful start-up within Tech (SaaS
HR Systems and Information Lead
Hybrid working
£70,000
Imperial College London
We are urgently seeking an experienced HR System and Information Lead that can provide strong leadership to our HR Systems team, during a project p...
Associate Director (Summer School and Executive Education)
London
£70,000-£83,000
London School of Economics
Play a leading role in delivering a key part of LSE's 2030 vision and strategy Be part of a highly successful and commercially driven team About...
Art Director / Creative - client side / in-house role
London (Central), London (Greater)
£70k - £75k + benefits / flexible working
MODA Consult
This beautiful brand is looking for an Art Director / Creative to work within their in-house team. Outstanding interior design / furniture brand.
Partnership Director
London (Central), London (Greater)
£70k Basic + £30k OTE plus benefits
MODA Consult
This is such an exciting role, a Partnership Director working with tech platforms, at a leading digital / commerce agency. Something really different!
HR Manager 14mth FTC
London, England
£50000.00 - £55000.00 per annum
Hays
HR Manager London - Hybrid 14mth FTC Immediate Start
IT Procurement Manager - Sustainable Technology Firm
Homeworking
GBP80000 - GBP85000 per annum + bonus + home working
Bramwith Consulting
IT Procurement Manager - Sustainable Technology Firm Location: Remote with option to go into office in Central London Salary: £80-85,000 plus package
Business Director - 2 roles at varying levels
London - Hybrid working, 3 days in the office 2 days at home
£75k - £85k dependent on experience and great benefits
MODA Consult
2 fantastic opportunities at this top creative agency at Business Director level. We need someone with strong CRM / customer engagement experience.
Business Director x 2 roles
London - Hybrid working, 3 days in the office 2 days at home
£85k - £100k dependent on experience and great benefits
MODA Consult
2 fantastic opportunities at this top creative agency at Business Director level. Opportunity to work with some of the best in the business.
HR Manager / Senior HR Business Partner
Birmingham, England
£60000.00 - £65000.00 per annum + Excellent Benefits
Wright Solutions
This is an interesting opportunity to join a smaller but highly successful UK business working as a strategically minded HR Business Partner.
Early Talent Programs Senior Associate
City of London, England
£50000.00 - £60000.00 per annum
Hays
A Global Rating Agency in the hub of the Financial Market for Early Talent Programme Lead
International Pensions Senior Manager
London, England
£80000.00 - £100000.00 per annum + Bonus, cash allowance, hybrid, flex
Hays
The International Pensions tax team advises employers, employees, and trustees of pension plans on tax treatment for distributions from and contributions to International Pension Plans.
Senior Reward Manager - Tax
London, England
£80000.00 - £100000.00 per annum + Bonus, cash allowance, hybrid, flex
Hays
The role would suit an existing Manager with demonstrated experience in employment tax advisory and compliance work. Employee share plan and global mobility experience would, whilst not essential, be an advantage.
Project Management Lead (Mobilisation)
Blended between office and home (England and Wales)
Salary: £56,214 plus London Allowance of £3,520 if applicable
Citizens Advice
We are looking for an experienced project/programme manager with a demonstrable track record in successfully delivering major change initiatives.
Senior Benefits Manager
London, England
£55000.00 - £70000.00 per annum + Bonus, hybrid, negotiable
Hays
The purpose of this role is to manage the Global Benefits Operations across all locations.
Benefits & Wellbeing Manager
London, England
£50000.00 - £65000.00 per annum + Bonus, hybrid & flexi, negotiable
Hays
The firm takes very seriously the physical and mental health of its employees and partners.
Benefits & Wellbeing Manager
London, England
£50000.00 - £65000.00 per annum + Bonus, hybrid & flexi, negotiable
Hays
The firm takes very seriously the physical and mental health of its employees and partners.
HR Director
Slough, England
£105000.00 - £115000.00 per annum + 20% bonus, car allowance
Hays
Excellent HR Director opportunity. Up to £115k + bonus + car allowance. Hybrid working.
Senior Procurement Consultant / Best-In-Class
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Indirect Procurement Consultant / FTSE 250 Consultancy Organisation / Rapid Career Progression / Home Based Contract / £60,000 - £75,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus
CAPEX Category Manager - Global Utilities Company
Saudi Arabia
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Category Buyer - CAPEX (Engineering & Construction) - Global Consultancy - Global Waste Management Project - 20-35,000 SAR - Riyadh Saudi
Major Waste Management/Utilities project - Category Manager
Saudi Arabia
GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Leading Saudi Arabian Utilities company - Major construction project Role: Buyer Salary: 25-35,000 SAR Location: Saudi Arabia This Leading Procuremen
Procurement Senior Manager - Global Blue-Chip
London
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
World renowned professional services firmRole: Senior Consultant - Indirect GeneralistLocation: London - WFH / Occasional travelSalary: £60-70k + Pack
Professional Services Category Manager
London
GBP75000 - GBP90000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Global Category Manager- Professional Services - FTSE100 Major - London - £90k + PackageOver the last 5 years, this prestigious consultancy major have
Procurement Specialist
London
GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.
Safeguarding Trustee
Flexible location
N/A
Save the Children
Are you motivated by our vision of creating a world where every child doesn't just survive, but thrives, and can go on to change the world?
CEO
Home-based
Grade 10 - £63,673 to £69,561 (appointment is normally made at lowest point on scale)
EAUC
The Alliance for Sustainability Leadership in Education - EAUC - has a unique opportunity to be our CEO. Are you that person?
Deputy Young Transport Workers Officer (London)
London
Starting at £54,879 – £64,730 (plus a bonus of 1/12th of annual salary)
International Transport Workers Federation (ITF)
The Deputy Young Transport Workers Officer, based in our London office will develop strategies for organising young transport workers, ensuring tha...
Innovative Procurement Manager - Media Production
London
GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Package
Bramwith Consulting
This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's
HRIS Specialist
London, England
£50000.00 - £65000.00 per annum + Bonus, negotiable, work abroad
Hays
This is a fully autonomous role, where you will have full ownership to design, implement, and bring to life an established but underutilised HRIS system.
Head of Human Resources - Part Time
SW3 6JJ, London (Greater)
£60,000 - £70,000 FTE + Benefits
JSS
Job description Job Purpose The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (RMCC) raises money solely to support The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer centre...
Head of People
Wallington, London (Greater)
Cognus Band 6 £39,872.04 (0.6 FTE of £66,454.84)
Cognus Limited
We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Head of People to lead our HR department, develop our teams and provide strategic direction.
Construction Category Manager
London
£570 per day (inside IR35)
Langley Search & Interim
The Opportunity:- Our client is currently recruiting for an interim Construction Category Manager to deliver commercial strategy and tendering / ...
Senior Indirect Procurement Consultant / FTSE 250
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Indirect Procurement Consultant / FTSE 250 Consultancy Organisation / Rapid Career Progression / Home Based Contract / £60,000 - £75,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus
HR Business Partner - Hybrid Working
Salisbury, England
£47000 - £53000 per hour
Morgan Law
Are you an experienced HR Business Partner with Public Sector experience who can commute to Salisbury 2-3 days a week? Are you available to start a new interim role at relative short notice? If so please apply today.
Global Mobility Senior Manager
London, England
£70000.00 - £95000.00 per annum + Bonus, cash allowance, negotiable
Hays
We are looking for a Senior Manager to join our Financial Services Global Mobility Services (GMS) Technology team in London. Our Global Mobility Service (GMS) practice is a diverse and fast-growing area of our Tax business.
Junior Business Partner
London, England
Negotiable
Hays
Your new company This company is one of the world's leading technology communication companies. They have a large international presence, leveraging 12,000 employees in the UK alone.
Head of External Affairs: Fair By Design
London (Central), London (Greater)
£47,013-£56,415 pa + up to 10% contributory pension
Barrow Cadbury Trust
Seeking a talented individual with an outstanding track record of successfully delivering impactful communications and public affairs strategies.
Associate Director B2B technology PR
London
£65000 - £80000 per annum
Media Contacts
Are you an Associate Director ready to change agencies? Looking to work with industry defining clients? Are you an individual with the ambition to become...
HR Manager
Tewkesbury, England
£45000.00 - £55000.00 per annum + full range of benefits
Hays
HR Manager, to £55k pa + bens, hybrid working, Tewkesbury based organisation, HR generalist post, perm. Proud to be the exclusive recruitment partner for a superb leading,well established and growing retail organisation.
Procurement Specialist
London
GBP50000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Direct Procurement Specialist- Leading Automotive Firm- £40-50K+ Package- London Based Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central Lo
MD for an ambitious PR agency
London (Greater)
£120,000 - £150,000
f1 Recruitment
An incredible opportunity for an MD to join this award winning integrated agency. Reporting into the CEO, this is an exciting opportunity to lead t...
HR & OD Business Partner
London, England
£54223 - £60316 per annum
Morgan Law
Are you an experienced HR Business Partner looking for a new challenge? With a refreshed HR & OD Strategy and senior leadership team this is a great time to join.
Head of Development
Clerkenwell, London
£45-50k per annum
Art Angel Trust
The role has a strong understanding of the funding landscape in the UK and has successfully fundraised from trusts and foundations and private patrons
Head of HR
Oxfordshire, England
£50000 - £60000 per annum
Hays
A newly created Head of HR role within a post-transformation setting.
Procurement Manager - Travel and Events
New York
USD120000 - USD130000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Manager - Travel and Events Procurement - $120,000 - $130,000 - Global Leader in Food and Beverage - RemoteIf you want to hear more about
HRIS Project Manager (iTrent)
London, England
£400 - £500 per day
Morgan Law
1 My London based healthcare client is looking for an experience HRIS Project Manager (iTrent) to join the team on an interim basis. (Hybrid working)
Director of Communications
Bristol
£92,835
Avon & Somerset Police
We support the lives of millions of people across our diverse communities, and have a workforce of over 6,000 inspiring and dedicated staff,
Head of Digital
City of London, London / London
£100000 - £120000 per annum
Major Players
Head of Digital (B2B Marketing)**NEW ROLE** The CompanyAn international law firm with an exceptionally strong brand platform and a reputation for exce
Interim Head of HR
City of London, England
£70000 - £75000 per annum
Morgan Law
We are looking for a Head of HR to join a unique organisation in central London for 12 months.
FM / Construction Procurement Manager - Global FTSE 250
Dublin City Centre
EUR75000 - EUR85000 per annum + bonus + flexi working
Bramwith Consulting
FM & Construction Procurement Manager - Global FTSE 250 FMCG - 85,000 EURO + package Location: Berkshire (flexible working available)
Procurement Manager - Production and Special Projects
London
GBP55000 - GBP60000 per annum + + Package
Bramwith Consulting
This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's
Strategic Procurement Manager - Packaging - Global FMCG
Homeworking
GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + + Package + Flexi Working
Bramwith Consulting
Strategic Procurement Manager - Packaging - Global and Iconic FMCG brand Location: London/Remote Salary: £50-60k + package
Procurement Officer - Global Mega City
Riyadh
GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Officer - Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Raw Materials and Direct Procurement - Riyadh - 15-20,000 SAR per month + benefits - ARA
FM Procurement Manager - Global FTSE 250 FMCG
Reading
GBP75000 - GBP80000 per annum + bonus + flexi working
Bramwith Consulting
FM Procurement Manager - Global FTSE 250 FMCG - £80,000 + package Location: Berkshire (flexible working available)
Recruitment Partner - Technology / Digital
Swindon, England
£45000 - £55000 per annum + bonus, benefits package & hybrid working
Henlee Resourcing
We are looking for you to be a great team-player who enjoys working with others to achieve exceptional team results.
Procurement & Supply Chain - Management Consultants
London
GBP70000 - GBP90000 per annum + bonus + excellent package
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement & Supply Chain - Management Consultants - Multiple Opportunities Rapidly Growing Management Consultancy London + Flexibility + Some Travel £70,000 - 90,000 (depending on experience)
Director of Finance and Operations
London (Greater)
£77,500 - £85,000
JW3
We are looking for a strategic inspiring leader with substantial experience in delivering financial and operational leadership.
Global Hard FM Procurement Manager
London
GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum + bonus + excellent package
Bramwith Consulting
Global Hard FM Procurement Manager - Global FMCG - London - £70,000 - £80,000 + Package
Senior Facilities (FM) Procurement Manager
London
GBP75000 - GBP85000 per annum + Package, Rapid Progression
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Facilities (FM) Procurement Manager - Global Property Giant - London - £75,000 - £85,000 + Package
Procurement Manager - Travel and Events
New York
USD120000 - USD130000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Generating over $600 million in annual revenue, this dynamic food and beverage organization are undergoing progressive internal transformation - buil
Head of Innovation and Partnerships (Health)
London
£50520 - £51468 Per Annum
NFP People
Head of Innovation and Partnerships (Health) We have an exciting opportunity for a Head of Innovation and Partnerships to drive innovation to support the work in integrated health and care delivery, and progress opportunities to build new partners
Taxation Accountant
Sandy, Bedfordshire (Hybrid)
£42,768.00 - £52,124.00 per annum
CHM
This role will become the charity's internal tax expert, providing advice on all taxes that affect the organisation and its entities.
Head of Business Development
London
£49584 - £50520 Per Annum
NFP People
We have an exciting opportunity for a Head of Business Development to deliver the charity’s ambitious business development goals.
Finance Manager (maternity cover, 15 months)
E2 9DA, London (Greater)
£50 - £60k depending on experience
ISEAL Alliance
ISEAL is looking for an experienced and motivated 15-month maternity cover for the position of Finance Manager. The role encompasses all responsibi...
Director of Talent & Learning
Essex (Hybrid)
C£90,000 basic salary plus Excellent Benefits
Astrum HR Search & Selection
Essex (Hybrid: 2/3 days per week Essex with travel/WFH) Our client is a multi-site, fast paced service organisation with strong values. The busines...
Global Indirect Procurement Specialist
London
GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + Excellent Bonus, Rapid Progression
Bramwith Consulting
Global Indirect Procurement Specialist - World-Leading Professional Services Organisation - London + Flex. - £50,000 - £60,000 + Excellent Package
Head of People and Organisational Development
Location: Bridgwater College Academy
Salary: £65,000 - £75,000 per annum
Bridgwater & Taunton College
Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust is seeking to recruit an outstanding colleague to the position of Head of People and Organisational Development.
Head Of Procurement
St Helena Island, South Atlantic
£75k pa (Salary of £60k pa, plus International Supplement)
St Helena Government
Enjoying unique lifestyle opportunities, St Helena Island is a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom.
Contract Manager
St Helena Island, South Atlantic
£60k pa (Salary of £45k pa, plus International Supplement)
St Helena Government
Enjoying unique lifestyle opportunities, St Helena Island is a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom.
ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR | Corporate Reputation, Brands
London (Central), London (Greater)
£75,000 - £80,000
Carter Ferris
This global communications agency is seeking a proven corporate and business media strategist, with solid editorial relationships and deep expertis...
Associate Director / Senior Associate Director – Energy & Sustainability
London (Central)
Depending on experience
Premier Resourcing UK
Associate Director / Senior Associate Director – Energy & Sustainability GV5409 Exciting London agency looking to recruit someone with publ...
Director (Financial PR - Tech, Natural Resources, Financial Services )
London (Greater)
Up to £150'000 + benefits
Brook Street
Director (Financial PR - Tech, Natural Resources, Financial Services ). Leading Corporate & Financial PR Agency. Competitive Salary.
Procurement Manager - Strategic TV Production
London
GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Package
Bramwith Consulting
This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's
Head of People, Organisational Development and the Workplace
Hybrid Working with Head Office at Euston, London NW1 1BS
Circa £80,000 pa plus excellent benefits
Origin Housing
Origin Housing are now seeking an exceptional individual to join them as their new Head of People, Organisational Development and the Workplace.
Specialist Procurement Consultant opportunity, Saudi Arabia
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + living allowances
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Lead opportunity - Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies - Saudi Arabia - 25,000-35,000 SAR
Senior Procurement Manager / Indirects / Global Law-Firm
Homeworking
GBP70000 - GBP75000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Procurement Manager - Indirects - Global Law Firm - Leeds & Hybrid working - £70-75k + package This globally recognised law firm, renowned for
Procurement Consulting Opportunities / Leading Boutique
London
GBP65000 - GBP80000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consulting opportunities - Market Leading Procurement Boutique Consultancy - Private Equity Backed - London + Travel - £65-80k + Package
Strategic Sourcing Manager - International TV Production
London
GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Package
Bramwith Consulting
This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's
Senior Media Relations Manager
London (Central)
Premier Resourcing UK
Senior Media Relations Manager Seeking a new in-house challenge leading a team to create and deliver media relations strategies for a global profes
Interim Resourcing Advisor
London, England
£350.00 - £400.00 per day
Hays
Your new role You will be joining this multinational market leading brand as they prepare to launch an exciting new project across the UK.
Senior Manager - Pay & Reward
Hybrid flexible working with office locations nationally
£55000 - £65000 per annum + generous benefits
Morgan Law
My highly respected national Charity client has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pay and Reward specialist to join their organisation.
Senior HR Advisor
Bournemouth, England
£20.58 - £28.64 per hour
Hays
Seeking an experienced HR Advisor / Senior ER Advisor to join a large organisation managing a complex case load of ER 3-6 months +
Programme Manager
Warwick
£55k per year
Harris Hill
Implement key organisational change initiatives which are critical to the achievement of the Charity's strategic aims and objectives.
Director of People & Operations
Hybrid working. Largely home-based, some in-person expected. Some flexibility for hot-desk locations
£55,000
CHM
Are you an ambitious, innovative, and values-led leader who could form a key part of this charity's Senior Leadership Team?
Account Director
London
£400 - £450 per day
Major Players
Account Director
Head of Finance
London (Greater)
£52,404 - £62,573
Saferworld
We are looking for a Head of Finance to lead on the development and implementation of financial strategy, financial planning and budgeting
Head of P2P Outsourcing (BPO)
Paris
EUR100000.00 - EUR120000.00 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
This international FinTech organization provides technology and consulting services to its clients around the world including the implementation of customized Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Source-to-Contract (S2C) solutions that digitize and simplify purchasin
Indirect Marketing Procurement Manager / Best-in-Class
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum + Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
Indirect Marketing Procurement Manager / FMCG / Nationally Loved Brand / London / £60,000 - £70,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus
Resourcing and Data Analytics Manager
City of London, England
£65000.00 - £80000.00 per annum
Hays
Resourcing and Data Analytics Manager, Leading FTSE 250 Firm, London, Hybrid, Permanent, 65K - 80K
Head of HR/HR Director
Abingdon, England
£75000.00 - £100000.00 per annum
Hays
We are looking for a Head of HR/HRD with M&A experience to join our life science client in Oxfordshire.
Category Manager
London
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Procurement Category Manager- Global FMCG London Based- £60-70K + Package
Flagship project - Procurement Buyer - Tech
Saudi Arabia
GBP60000 - GBP80000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Buyer- (IT, Hardware, Software) (Multiple Roles) - Working with a leading Global Procurement Consultancy on a Flagship Project in Saudi
Major Waste Management/Utilities project - Category Manager
Saudi Arabia
GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Leading Saudi Arabian Utilities company - Major construction project Role: Buyer Salary: 25-30,000 SAR Location: Riyadh This Leading Procurement & S
Interim Benefits Manager EMEA
London, England
£300.00 - £600.00 per day
Hays
Interim Benefits Manager EMEA - Financial services - London Hybrid Competitive day rate - inside scope of IR35 Interim Benefits job Interim Benefits Specialist Interim Benefits Consultant
Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner
London, England
£275.00 - £400.00 per day
Hays
Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner (Talent focus) -London Hybrid -Immediate start - Inside scope Support design and implementation of the Talent Management related modules on Success Factors. £300-375 per day
Procurement Category Manager - Indirects
London
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Global Procurement CPS Lead - £multibillion FMCG Major - LONDON / WFH - £70-77k + Car and other package details Global FMCG brand is seeking a bright
Global Procurement Category Manager - Logistics
London
GBP75000 - GBP85000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Category Manager - Warehousing & Transport Logistics - Global Consultancy Major - £80k + Car & Bonus + Excellent Benefits Package - REMOTE
Global Procurement Category Manager - Professional Services
London
GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Title: Procurement Category Manager - Professional Services and Business IntelligenceCompany: Global FTSE 100 Financial Services FirmLocation: WFH - L
Interim HP BP - Technology
London, England
£427.00 - £518.00 per day
Hays
Interim HR BP to support a Tech population - 9-12 months + - London Hybrid up to £518 per day inside scope Interim HR Business Partner job Immediate start
Regional HR BP - 12 M FTC
London, England
£65000.00 - £70000.00 per annum
Hays
Interim Regional HR BP - 12 month FTC - Facilities Management - London - c£65,000 - £70,000 plus car allowance Interim HR BP - 12 month FTC - Facilities Management - London - c£65,000 - £70,000 plus car allowance Interim Human Resources Business Partn
Interim Reward Manager
London, England
£400.00 - £500.00 per day
Hays
Interim Reward Manager - Global Law Firm - London/Remote - up to £500 per day inside scope Interim Reward Manager - Global Law Firm - London/Remote - up to £500 per day inside scope
Procurement Consultant
London
GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consultant - Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist-£65K+ Exciting Benefits- Prestigious Central London Office Location Procurement Consultant Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Speciali
Talent Acquisition Partner - Technology
City of London, England
£50000.00 - £55000.00 per annum
Hays
An international Investment Management Firm
Procurement - Managing Consultant
Homeworking
GBP40000 - GBP60000 per annum + package
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement - Managing Consultant - Global FTSE 100 Professional Services Firm - London - £40 - 60k + Excellent Benefits Package
Global Procurement Consultant (multiple roles)
Homeworking
GBP30000 - GBP60000 per annum + package
Bramwith Consulting
Global Procurement Consultant (multiple roles) - Management Consultancy - London - £30,000 - £60,000 + Excellent Package + Personalised Career Plan + State of the Art Offices
Global Junior Procurement Consultant
City of London
GBP40000 - GBP60000 per annum + package
Bramwith Consulting
Global Junior Procurement Consultant - GNFR- International FMCG Firm - London - £40,000 - £60,000 - Excellent Package - Fast Track Career Progression
Strategic Sourcing Manager, IT & Technology
Dublin City Centre
EUR60000 - EUR90000 per annum + bonus + benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Strategic Sourcing Manager, IT & Technology - Global FTSE 100 FMCG Player - Dublin- £50,000 - €90,000 + Bonus & Benefits
Procurement Category Manager, HR & Professional Services
Dublin City Centre
EUR60000 - EUR90000 per annum + bonus + benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Category Manager, HR & Professional Services - Iconic Brand - Dublin with Flexible Working - €90,000 + Benefits
IT Procurement Team Lead
Amsterdam
EUR60000 - EUR80000 per annum + package
Bramwith Consulting
IT Procurement Team Lead - Global FTSE 100 Conglomerate - Amsterdam - €80,000 + Package
Software Technology Procurement Manager
Dublin City Centre
EUR55000 - EUR90000 per annum + bonus + benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Software Technology Procurement Manager - Strategic Growth Initiative - £25bn+ Professional Services Giant - DUBLIN
Reward Manager - Analytics
London, England
Bonus, car cash allowance, hybrid
Hays
The Reward Manager (Analytics) role requires a professional with a broad and detailed working knowledge of compensation processes with the expertise to implement change using complex reward analytics.
Reward Analyst
London, England
Bonus, hybrid, negotiable
Hays
The scope of this role is to support the Reward Director in the delivery of group wide annual pay and performance review, share plans across the organisation, the provisions for pension arrangements and the employee benefits offering across the Group.
Procurement Consultant
London
GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consultant - Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist-£65K+ Exciting Benefits- Prestigious Central London Office Location Senior Procurement Consultant Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy S
Director of Communications
Part home/part office (London) based
£90,000 per annum
The UK Committee for UNICEF
This is a great opportunity to join the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) as the Director of Communications.
Director of Communications
Part home/part office (London) based
£90,000 per annum
The UK Committee for UNICEF
This is a great opportunity to join the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) as the Director of Communications.
Interim HP BP - Technology
London, England
£427.00 - £518.00 per day
Hays
Interim HR BP to support a Tech population - 9-12 months + - London Hybrid up to £518 per day inside scope Interim HR Business Partner job Immediate start
Non-Executive Directors
Surrey
£4,800 p.a.
Raven Housing Trust
We’re looking for two people to join our Board...
In House Media Relations Manager Role at Top Law Firm
London (Central)
Premier Resourcing UK
Exceptional In House Media Relations Manager wanted for top tier global Law Firm! Salary: £70k DOE - our client will flex for the right candidate
Head of Foundation Partnerships
Part home/part office (London) based
£60,000 per annum
The UK Committee for UNICEF
This is a great time to join the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) as we have ambitious plans over the next five years.
Head of Procurement
Bradford, West Yorkshire
Competitive
Bradford Council
City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council – Head of Procurement Bradford is an extraordinary city. Vibrant and diverse, it’s a place of opport...
Trainer
Bristol, England
£50000.00 - £60000.00 per annum + full range of benefits
Hays
Trainer, to £60k pa, permanent, hybrid with Bristol/Birmingham/Bracknell or Guildford office. Finance sector, leading, long standing and award winning company.
HR Consultant - TMO Change Project
Cheltenham, England
£350.00 - £400.00 per day + WFH/remote working
Hays
HR Consultant - Target Operating Model change project, up to £400 per day, remote working, interim asap. FTSE 100 multi-national engineering organisation which has its headquarters in Cheltenham.
Principal Commercial Manager
Canary Wharf, London (Greater)
£51,810 - £59,405 pa
CMA
Exciting opportunity for a proven senior commercial professional, with extensive experience of delivering end to end procurement activity.
Senior Procurement Manager - Professional Services
London
GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Procurement Manager - Professional Services - Multinational Communications Firm - £80-90K + Bonus - London based (hybrid model working) One of
Procurement Category Manager - Professional Services & HR
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + Benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Blue chip FMCG firm seeks a strong Professional Services sourcing expert to join its world-class procurement function.
Procurement Category Manager
Homeworking
GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Car & Benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Iconic FMCG brand seeks a high-achieving procurement expert to join the ranks and drive a crucial spend category towards best-in-class.
Project Procurement Manager - Television Projects
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Leading multimedia organisation seek an ambitious and energetic procurement candidate to join their highly regarded team in a unique and exciting position.
HRBP - North of England and Scotland
Edinburgh, Scotland
£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday
Henlee Resourcing
Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.
HRBP - North of England and Scotland
Leeds, England
£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday
Henlee Resourcing
Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.
HR Manager
Belper, England
£50000.00 - £60000.00 per annum
Hays
A Permanent HR Manager Job in Belper, Derby Paying up to £60,000 + 10% Bonus Depending on Experience
Deputy Development Director
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
£45,000, - £50,000, depending on experience.
CHM
This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic & motivated professional to develop their fundraising skills in one of the most friendliest Cambridge.
Senior Procurement Consultant
London
GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Procurement Consultant - Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist-£65K+ Exciting Benefits- Prestigious Central London Office Location Senior Procurement Consultant Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consult
Head of Communications and Engagement
Gatwick, West Sussex
Circa £70,000 per annum + excellent benefits, including flexible working and 33 days annual leave +
KENT SURREY SUSSEX AHSN LTD
KSS AHSN is seeking to appoint a dynamic Head of Communications and Engagement to join their team!
Head of People Support Services
West Midlands Region
£70,086 - £73,333
West Midlands Fire Service
Head of People Support Services West Midlands Fire Service £70,086 - £73,333 Who we are West Midlands Fire Service is an ambitious and progressive ...
Strategic Partnerships Director - Remote
Homeworking
Up to £80,000 per annum + benefits
Micro:bit Educational Foundation
Partnership is a key value of the Micro:bit Educational Foundation and has been central to our success from the very start of the organisation, hel...
Procurement Administrator / Riyadh
Homeworking
GBP15000 - GBP22000 per month + living allowances
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Officer Arabic Speaking - supporting a Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies - Riyadh - 15,0
Procurement Consultant opportunity, Saudi Arabia
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + living allowances
Bramwith Consulting
Expat Procurement Consultant opportunity - Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies - Saudi Arabia - £60-75
Mid/Senior Backend Developer
London
£50000 - £110000 per annum
Tomorrow Recruitment
I am working with a UK mobile app, website and branding agency looking for an engineer to join their team.Skillset:Expertise in NodeJS and Javascript,
Deputy Head of Knowledge and Evidence
Cardiff (Caerdydd)
£58,611 - £63,522
Natural Resources Wales
Role Purpose As a member of the core Leadership Team of Natural Resources Wales (NRW), you will fulfil a key strategic role, alongside your funct...
Buyer CAPEX OPEX - GAB
Riyadh
GBP5000 - GBP6000 per month + Benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Buyer - Capex / Opex Procurement Consultant - Global Consulting firm working on site with a Waste Management organisation - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 25-
Senior PR Manager (UK and Australia)
London
£65000 - £72000 per annum + Bonus
Major Players
Senior PR Manager (UK & Australia)Up to £72,000 + annual bonus We are proud to be a partner for one of the world's leading dating brands in their sear
Head of Finance & Operations
London
£50k - 58k per year
Harris Hill
Harris Hill is recruiting for a Head of Finance & Operations for this Children's Charity based in London (Hybrid)
Head of Programme - Diversity & FIR
London (Greater)
£60,000 - £70,000
Recruitment Revolution
We are seeking an experienced leader to help us drive change in the construction and engineering industry.
Senior Outsourcing Consultant - Global Consultancy
Homeworking
GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + Package
Bramwith Consulting
Role: Senior Technology Outsourcing Consultant Firm: Global Consultancy Salary: £65,000 - £75,000 Location: London / Hybrid Working Contact: Tabitha -
Senior Indirect Procurement Manager / Best-in-Class
Homeworking
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum + Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
Senior Indirect Procurement Manager / Best-in-Class Professional Services Organisation / Rapid Career Progression / London / Flexible Working / £57,000 - £67,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus
Global Procurement Consultant - Manager Grade
London
GBP80000.00 - GBP100000.00 per annum + Car Allowance, Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
Global Procurement Consultant - Manager Grade - Industry-Leading Procurement Consultancy - London + Hybrid Working - £80,000 - £100,000 + Excellent Bonus Scheme + Car Allowance If you are a Senior Procurement Consultant at either a 'Big 4' or a Bo
Procurement Consulting Opportunities / Leading UK firm
London
GBP65000 - GBP80000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
Procurement Consulting opportunities - Market Leading Procurement Boutique Consultancy - Private Equity Backed - London + Travel - £65-80k + Package
Business Director
London
£75000 - £90000 per annum
Major Players
Job Title - Business Director The Role / Company A fashion and entertainment agency are looking for a Business Director to work on a US fashion brand!
Director of Fundraising
London
£80k - 85k per year
Harris Hill
Harris Hill are thrilled to be partnering with a much-loved British veterans charity to recruit their new Director of Fundraising.
Supply Chain Coordinator
London
GBP200.00 - GBP400.00 per day +
Bramwith Consulting
Supply Chain Co-Ordinator - Global FMCG - London + Flexible Working - £400/day (flexible dependent on experience) - Initial 6-month contract Market-leading consumer goods company, responsible for some of the most recognizable brands on supermarket
Head of HR Part Time
City of London, England
£80000.00 - £100000.00 per annum
Hays
Head of HR in Wealth Management & Financial Planning, based in Mayfair Part Time - 3 Days a week
Procurement Senior Manager - Global Blue-Chip
London
GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +
Bramwith Consulting
World renowned professional services firmRole: Senior Consultant - Indirect GeneralistLocation: London - WFH / Occasional travelSalary: £60-70k + Pack
Interim Reward Manager
London, England
£400.00 - £500.00 per day
Hays
Interim Reward Manager - Global Law Firm - London/Remote - up to £500 per day inside scope
Interim HR Project Manager - Remote UK
London, England
£500.00 - £600.00 per day
Hays
Interim HR Project Manager job- 6 month duration - Remote working in the UK - £400-£600 per day outside of scope HR Program Manager job / HR BP job
Resourcing and Data Analytics Manager
London, England
£65000.00 - £80000.00 per annum
Hays
Resourcing and Data Analytics Manager, Leading FTSE 250 Firm, London, Hybrid, Permanent, 65K - 80K
Interim Benefits Manager EMEA
London, England
£300.00 - £600.00 per day
Hays
Interim Benefits Manager EMEA - Financial services - London Hybrid Competitive day rate - inside scope of IR35 Interim Benefits job Interim Benefits Specialist Interim Benefits Consultant
Global Procurement Lead - Supply Chain
Homeworking
GBP75000 - GBP80000 per annum + Benefits
Bramwith Consulting
Iconic brand seeks a high-achieving procurement expert to join the ranks and drive a crucial spend category towards best-in-class.
Indirect Procurement Director - Procurement Consultancy
London
GBP100000.00 - GBP110000.00 per annum + Excellent Bonus
Bramwith Consulting
One of the largest specialist procurement consultancies in the UK is looking to bring on a Director level procurement professional with a strong track record across both delivery and sales within a management consultancy environment.
Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner
London, England
£275.00 - £400.00 per day
Hays
Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner (Talent focus) -London Hybrid -Immediate start - Inside scope Support design and implementation of the Talent Management related modules on Success Factors. £300-375 per day
Regional HR BP - 12 M FTC
London, England
£65000.00 - £70000.00 per annum
Hays
Interim Regional HR BP- 12 month FTC - Facilities Management - London - c£65,000 - £70,000 plus car allowance
Associate Director of Resourcing
Gloucestershire, England
£257.00 - £292.00 per day
Hays
In this strategic post you will be a key member of the senior People & OD leadership team and you'll be implementing effective resourcing strategies that support the workforce transformation plans for the organisation and enable the recruitment, supply an
Senior Recruitment Manager
City of London, England
£75000.00 - £85000.00 per annum
Hays
Partnering with NASDAQ listed business to deliver expert support to their global talent acquisition function.
Head of Operations
London, E1, with scope for flexible working
£45,000 - £50,000 per annum
SPAB (The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings)
Could you bring senior level support for financial management and operational resilience, enabling us to fulfil our charitable purpose effectively?
Head of TA - Europe
London, England
£75000.00 - £90000.00 per annum
Hays
Head of TA - Europe, International Recruitment Agency, 75K - 90K, Hybrid, Permanent.
Head of HR
London, England
£80000.00 - £100000.00 per annum
Hays
Head of HR in Wealth Management & Financial Planning, based in Mayfair
Communications Lead
Homeworking
up to £100k
Premier Resourcing UK
NEW Communications Lead position with the TNFD.
Director of Development
Cambridge, Cambridgeshire
£90,000
Murray Edwards College, Cambridge
Murray Edwards now seeks to appoint a new Director of Development
Head of Human Resources
Harrow
MG2-3 £52,225 - £68,532 per annum depending on location
Avanti Schools Trust
This is an exciting opportunity to join Avanti in a forward-thinking, dynamic and strategic role to drive our ambitions about our people and culture.
Assistant Director - Education and Equalities
London Fields, London (They promote a flexible, hybrid way of working)
£58,392
CHM
This is an exciting opportunity to join the charity as an Assistant Director to lead their highly skilled and passionate Education and Equalities team
Chief People Officer
London (Central), London (Greater) - Agile/Hybrid - Homeworking,
£97-£100k FTE plus 6% contributory pension. 27 days plus bank holidays
Anna Freud Centre
Within this role, you will have an opportunity to create and shape the new role of Chief People Officer within the Centre.
Managing Director - Leading Consumer Lifestyle PR Firm - London
Based in the heart of central London
Up to £130'000 + benefits, bonus and E MI Share Option Scheme
Brook Street
Are you an entrepreneurial M.D or highly experienced Director looking for more creative control at a top Consumer Lifestyle PR Firm? If so, read on!
Performance Marketing Manager
London, City of London
£50000 - £70000 per annum
Major Players
Performance Marketing Manager - Financial Services - London£50,000 - £70,000I am excited to be working with a Global Financial Services business that
Talent Acquisition Manager
Oxford, England
£50000.00 - £55000.00 per annum
Hays
Talent Acquisition Manager - Central Oxford - Hybrid - Up to £55,000
Resourcing advisor
City of London, England
£24.09 - £26.83 per hour + Hybrid working
Hays
Full-time Resourcing Advisor - £24.09 - £26.83 This is a great opportunity to join a non-profit organisation within the education sector as a Resourcing Advisor. Hybrid working available.
Head of Finance
Buckinghamshire
£50k per year
Harris Hill
Harris Hill is recruiting for a Permanent Head of Finance for this well-established charity based in Buckinghamshire -Only 1 day a week in the office
Regional HR BP - 12 M FTC
London, England
£65000.00 - £75000 per annum
Hays
Interim Regional HR BP- 12 month FTC - Facilities Management - London - c£65,000 - £70,000 plus car allowance
Head of Production
London (Central), London (Greater)
Up to £90k plus benefits
air-recruitment
This full-stack consultancy and communications company is looking for a Head of Production
HR Business Partner/Associate HR Business Partner
Portsmouth, Hampshire
See job advert
University of Portsmouth
The University of Portsmouth are looking for talented and ambitious people to join our HR Partnering Team.
Associate Director B2B technology and sustainability
London
£75000 - £80000 per annum
Media Contacts
Consider yourself a tech savvy individual? Are you looking to move into an industry defining agency? Are you fascinated by all thing’s sustainability, healthcare, and...
Director of Corporate Communications - FTSE 100 - 6 month FTC
Windsor, Berkshire
£80,000-£120,000
VMA Group
Fantastic 6 month FTC for a Corporate Communications Director to joing a FTSE 100 business in the Travel/Hospitality sector.
Senior Tech Recruitment Partner
City of London, England
£60000.00 - £65000.00 per annum
Hays
An international strategy consulting firm for more than 50 years
Business Director
London
£80,000 - £85,000
The Great & The Good
London-based network agency seeks entrepreneurial Business Director to play a key role in their future growth.
Internal Communications Manager
London, England
Up to £60000.00 per annum
Morgan Law
We are looking for an Interim Internal Communications Manager to join a scientific organisation with a clinical purpose, aiming to set the standard for the future of pathology.
Strategy Director - Consumer creative clients
Scotland
£65k-£90k (London) or £60k-£80k (Scotland)
Premier Resourcing UK
NEW Strategy Director position with hugely creative and established communications agency.
Resourcing Projects Lead
Birmingham, England
£45648.00 - £57056.00 per annum
Hays
Permanent Opportunity - Resourcing Projects Lead
EDI Lead
London, England
£50000 - £53000 per annum
Morgan Law
We have an urgent requirement for a passionate EDI lead to join a London based NHS Trust as their EDI Manager for the next 3 to 6 months.
Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs
Maidenhead
£60000 - £61000 per annum + pension, flexible working, life assurance
The Commonwealth War Graves Commission
Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs Location: Maidenhead, with Hybrid Working Contract Type: Permanent, Full Time Benefits: Circa £60,000 with substantial benefits package
Head of Resourcing
Birmingham, England
£58708.00 - £76198.00 per annum
Hays
Permanent Post - Head of Resourcing
Board Director/Deputy MD
London (Central), London (Greater)
c£150,000 plus comprehensive benefits
The Foundry - Original
A mid-sized consultancy, part of a larger privately owned group, is looking for a successor or deputy to the CEO
Senior Copywriter/ HoC - FTC Mat Cover
London
£65000 - £70000 per annum
Major Players
Senior Writer - FTC Maternity Cover Our client, an award-winning Creative Agency, are on the lookout for their next Senior Copywriter to join their t
HRBP
Nottingham, England
Negotiable
Hays
This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced HRBP who is a strong generalist but also has led on EDI and well-being initiatives and policies.
Head of Adult & Child Bereavement Services
Sydenham, London (Greater)
£57,954 per annum (being the full time equivalent)
St Christopher's Hospice
We have an exciting opportunity for a passionate, enthusiastic, dedicated and experienced leader to head up our Adult and Child Bereavement Services.
Growth Director - Digital Agency - London
London
£110,000 - £120,000 per annum + bonus & benefits
DNA Recruit
Growth Director, Digital Agency, London with min 8 years experience within new business role
Creative Director (marketing partnerships)
London
£75000 - £90000 per annum + Bonus & Bens
Major Players
Are you a Creative Director or ACD with Marketing partnerships experience ready to step up? RoleI am looking for a strong ideas person who can develo
Director of Finance and Operations | Bliss
London, UK (hybrid working available)
circa £65,000, depending on experience
Bliss
4 or 5 days per week / permanent Come and make a real difference to the lives of babies born premature or sick by joining Bliss as our next Directo...
HEAD OF PR | Global Creative Agency
London (Central), London (Greater)
up to £80k
Carter Ferris
A fantastic opportunity to effectively launch a new inhouse PR division within this high profile, high talent London based creative agency. You wil...
Client Services Director
London (Central), London (Greater)
Up to £100k dependent on experience
air-recruitment
Are you a Client Services Director with fantastic integrated experience? We want to hear from top talent for this thriving agency.
Executive Director for Wales
Wales
Salary: £71,500
Samaritans
Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, and Samaritans' vision is that fewer people die by suicide. That's why we work tirelessly to reach more pe...
Global HR Director
Cardiff, Wales
Negotiable
International Baccalaureate
Responsible for the design and delivery of the entire suite of HR deliverables across all IB offices, the Global HR Director is the top-most HR professional at the IB who will provide strategic HR advice to the executive team, and who will champion strate
eCommerce Manager - Luxury Sustainable Sneaker Brand
London (Greater)
£80,000 - £100,000 depending on experience + Bonus Incentives
Recruitment Revolution
We’re fairly ‘new kids’ to the block but we are experiencing crazy growth and looking for someone to be part of this incredible journey.
PR Associate Director - Consumer
London (Central)
Depending on experience
Premier Resourcing UK
PR Associate Director – Consumer GV5535 Multi-award winning agency who are growing quickly with a great team, are currently looking for a PR Assoc...
Managing Director - rapidly growing strategic comms agency, deliberately challenging the status quo
Central London
£ highly competitive package dependent on experience
Fabric
Newly-formed MD role for a strategic comms agency, focused on running and growing the business. An agency challenging the conventional industry model
Director of Growth and New Business
London
Up to £75000.00 per annum + £50,000 commission
Tomorrow Recruitment
Director of Growth and New Business for design agency
Creative Director / Head of Creative
London (Central), London (Greater) / Hybrid Working
£125k + excellent benefits
MODA Consult
We are looking for a modern day Creative Director / Head of Creative who gets retail, shopper, digital and commerce. A huge opportunity to lead!
Corporate and Public Affairs Associate Director
London (Central)
Premier Resourcing UK
Corporate/ Public Affairs Associate Director role @ top tier central London strategic communications agency My client, a top tier corporate commun
Director of New Business - USA
New York (US)
$120 - $150k basic salary, with bonus / commission and benefits
MODA Consult
We are looking for a Director of New Business / New Business Director, someone who has eligibility to work in the USA. Role based in NYC, remote work.
Business Director / Growth Strategy Director
London (Central), London (Greater) / Hybrid Working
Up to £90k, plus bonus + benefits
MODA Consult
Business Director / Growth Strategy Director who has a real specialism in content and influencer marketing. A chance to build something your way!
Production Director - Interior Design Business
London (Central), London (Greater)
£70k - £75k + benefits / flexible working
MODA Consult
We are looking for a Production Director to work within an interior design business. A rare but highly attractive opportunity for the right person!
Associate Director - Brand Strategy
London (Central), London (Greater)
£65-80k plus benefits
Rare Selection
We are working on two exceptional briefs for experienced brand strategy consultants to join a renowned consultancy at a key point in its evolution.
Development Director
Nationwide
£60,000
Music for Youth
We are seeking an exceptional Development Director with excellent knowledge of fundraising and philanthropy to lead and develop Music for Youth’s f...