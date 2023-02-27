Ensure your underdog story doesn't come back to bite you

While underdog stories can help inspire and motivate a workforce, they can also encourage risky behaviours.

by Jane Simms

Are you one of those leaders who likes to rally your troops with a variation on the old David and Goliath story? If so, beware: you may well inspire your team to go above and beyond to vanquish more powerful competitors, but you could also unwittingly foster risky, even unethical, behaviour that damages your reputation and leaves you even further behind.

Leaders have employed ‘underdog’ narratives for centuries, but little was known about how such stories influence the actions and attitudes of team members – until now. Research by Logan Steele and Jeffrey Lovelace, assistant professors at the business schools of, respectively, the University of South Florida and the University of Virginia, provides guidelines for leaders in crafting such stories, including pitfalls to avoid.

The academics identify three primary components to a successful underdog narrative.

