Enter our women in business awards now

Last Updated: 28 Jan 2021

There has been legal equality between men and women at work for many decades, yet the gender achievement gap remains stubbornly persistent. Women are consistently underpaid, under-promoted and therefore under-represented at the most senior level.

At Management Today, we think this is bad business. It is neither morally justifiable nor commercially sustainable in the face of fierce global competition for British firms to allow glass ceilings to remain unshattered.

We have been fiercely and proudly championing women in business since 2001 because we believe that the stories of the country’s most remarkable businesswomen can inspire inclusive change and help the next generation of female talent reach the top.