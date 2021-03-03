How to entice employees back to the office

The Prime Minister has said people should keep doing their jobs remotely until June unless it is impossible to do so. But with the vaccine programme well underway and the Government's roadmap out of lockdown unveiled (albeit with a lot of grey space around the future of work) employers are thinking ahead about the office return.

Whereas businesses might be excited about the prospect of reopening their offices, those expecting all employees to flock back to the old normal are in for a shock: research by Claromentis found that only 7 per cent of workers want to work from the office full time, with hybrid working being the ideal setup post-pandemic for 73 per cent of those surveyed. Moreover, the average preferred ratio of remote working to office-based work is 64:36.

After a year of remote working, firms will need to think about how to make the workplace more appealing than workers' homes. Even if you plan on opening the office in a hybrid capacity, workers probably won’t want to spend an hour commuting to a space that is less comfortable, more crowded, and less conducive to productivity.