Should entrepreneurs create exit plans?

While your business might only be on its first legs, having a plan for when things go sour can save you time and money in the long run.

Starting a business requires plenty of thought, planning, and of course, money – without thinking of the bigger picture, you’re likely to run into problems that will limit your potential.

But when you consider the future of your venture, are you considering an exit plan? It may not cross your mind, particularly if you’re a small business, and you may wonder whether you need one at all.

Here, we explore the exit plan and whether it’s right for your entrepreneur adventure.