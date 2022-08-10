How are entrepreneurs thriving in challenging times?

Last Updated: 11 hours ago

These are the findings of a new study by Oracle NetSuite, in collaboration with The Founding Network.

In fact, the UK’s entrepreneurial spirit remains alive and well, with new businesses being formed at a higher rate than pre-pandemic levels, and founders turning to technology on their quest for growth and productivity.

With 60% of small businesses reportedly failing within their first five years, the life of a UK entrepreneur is exemplified by risk and reward. But even with the challenges and obstacles of the past two years, business founders are not shying away from embarking on their own ventures.

According to the research, 14% of founders started their business during the pandemic. This is consistent with national data showing that 726,000 new companies accounted for 12% of the 5.9 million small businesses operating at the time – itself a 14% increase compared to the previous year.

But despite the rise, it hasn’t been smooth sailing for new and existing business owners. Founders are concerned about the current business environment, with top worries over the risks presented from rising inflation (88%) and a possible recession (83%), followed by geopolitical events (67%) and supply chain disruption (66%).

In fact, most UK business founders discovered that starting a business is overall more challenging than they expected, provoking a shift in their priorities and the need to learn new skills. There’s now a primary focus in 2022 on improving profitability (45%), increasing revenue (41%) and managing costs (30%). And, among the 91% of founders who said they’ve had to learn new skills since starting their businesses, the top three areas of new learning are in customer relations (56%), marketing and communications (49%), and financial and accounting practices (45%).

However, within the overarching picture of new challenges and uncertain outcomes, one key indicator of success emerged from the study: the use of cloud technology to assist with running business operations. Three-quarters of UK business founders using cloud computing said they grew their business in 2021, compared with just 47% that don’t.

Overall, a total of 87% of cloud technology users are seeing its positive impact on their business, with 63% believing they can grow their go-to-market channels and more than half (58%) predicting international expansion. The three major benefits of cloud technology called out in the research are running their business remotely (38%), connecting data for an accurate view of the business (27%) and conducting accurate financial reporting (25%).

“Many founders find that starting a business is more challenging than they expect,” notes James Sutcliffe, founder of The Founding Network. “A key issue the founders in our community face is gaining visibility over their entire business operations to deliver on their vision and goals. Those who master this are the ones who will go on to have the greatest success.”

“The results of our study clearly show that UK business leaders using cloud technology are better placed to adapt, be more productive and efficient, and carve out new opportunities,” said Nicky Tozer, EMEA senior vice president at Oracle NetSuite.

To find out more, read NetSuite’s new report – State of Entrepreneurship Report: How Founders Are Adapting and Succeeding