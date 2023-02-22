Entrepreneurship is reaching a critical mass and the global economy will never be the same again

It's no longer looked upon with disdain to be an entrepreneur; it has become a powerful opportunity to make the world a better place.

In 2023 as we look beyond the pandemic, and hopefully toward an end to the energy crisis, the current round of job losses, hyperinflation and military conflict in Ukraine, our global society and our business landscape has changed significantly.

Yet it’s not entirely for the worse.

Despite the ongoing turbulence and the dystopian outlook being peddled by many, it’s clear that something transformative is fizzing beneath the surface. The number of new businesses being registered has been rising sharply since 2017. At the start of 2022, 93 new businesses were being created every hour in the UK and by the end of the year, we had a total of 5.1 million new businesses contributing to the economy. In London alone 221,233 businesses were incorporated in 2022, 6.2% more than the previous year.