Entries open: Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35

Previous winners include Stella McCartney, Dido Harding, Martha Lane Fox, Shabri Lakhani and Karen Blackett.

by Éilis Cronin

Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35 awards are back for 2024.

For more than two decades, these awards have recognised the exemplary work of brilliant female talent in the early stages of their careers. To be eligible for entry, they must be based in the UK but can work in any industry or for any size of business.

Previous winners include Stella McCartney, Dido Harding, Martha Lane Fox, Shabri Lakhani and Karen Blackett.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Take a free trial

Get 30 days unrestricted access to:

  • All the latest news, trends, and developments.
  • Exclusive interviews with CEOs and thought-leaders
  • MT Classroom - giving you an academic grounding without expensive courses
  • Management Matters and other in-depth content.
  • Daily bulletins straight to your inbox

Take a free trial today