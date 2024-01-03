Entries open: Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35

Management Today’s 35 Women Under 35 awards are back for 2024.

For more than two decades, these awards have recognised the exemplary work of brilliant female talent in the early stages of their careers. To be eligible for entry, they must be based in the UK but can work in any industry or for any size of business.

Previous winners include Stella McCartney, Dido Harding, Martha Lane Fox, Shabri Lakhani and Karen Blackett.