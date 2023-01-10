How Epson is shaping the future of eco-conscious printing

Last Updated: 11 hours ago

There are many steps businesses can take to ensure they’re on the right path towards achieving their sustainability goals. One of those is investing in one of the key components of any office: the humble, but vital, printer.

Research by NatWest reports that 57.5% of UK SMEs say sustainability is “extremely” or “very” influential in their decision-making. Sustainability is also increasingly important for consumers: a survey by the National Statistics Office found that 75% of adults in the UK worry about climate change, while Gen Z is adopting more sustainable behaviours as the norm.

Sustainability targets and net-zero commitments have moved rapidly to the forefront of boardroom conversations at businesses across the UK.

From the manufacturing of plastics to the use of oil, printing has traditionally been unkind to the environment. That, though, is changing, and Japanese printer giant Epson continues to lead the transformation. The company aims to be carbon negative and “underground resource-free” by 2050 - meaning, among other initiatives, that oil isn’t used in the manufacturing of its plastics.

We spoke to Epson to find out about its deep-rooted commitments to sustainability, and how its innovative EcoTank range is both affordable and good for the planet.

Shaping the future of eco-printing

Sho Sho Sei and monozukuri. These two Japanese philosophies may not mean too much to you, but they underpin how Epson runs its product development. Sho Sho Sei means efficient, compact, and precise while monozukuri is the art and science of manufacturing and reflects Epson’s lean production techniques.

Epson walks the walk when it comes to living and breathing these philosophies, particularly in its commitment to sustainability.

“We are focused on achieving sustainability through our products, technologies, and operations,” says Boris Manev, head of sustainability and government affairs at Epson. “Our aim is to achieve sustainability and enrich communities. Whether it’s carefully choosing where our supplies come from, phasing out unsafe chemicals, or ensuring we are always innovating so that our technology is driving energy efficiency, we are committed to being a force for good.”

Epson has put its money where its mouth is, committing to investing around £600 million by 2030 on environmental technology development, decarbonisation, and closing the resource loop. Epson’s efforts have been recognised by independent global business sustainability ratings company EcoVadis, which has ranked Epson in the top 1% in its industry for the third successive year. EcoVadis, which rates over 90,000 organisations across the globe, noted that Epson particularly excelled in the fields of environment and sustainable procurement.

There is no doubting Epson’s sustainability credentials. But how does this feed down to customers across the UK? “We are dedicated to helping businesses reduce their environmental impact,” says Manev. “Our inkjet printers use our pioneering heat-free inkjet technology. Compared with traditional laser printing, inkjet tech generates far less energy because it doesn’t require heat in the printing process.”

Epson’s EcoTank range doesn’t use ink cartridges, major contributors to this industry’s carbon footprint. Instead, the printers have an ink tank that is filled with ink using recyclable ink bottles. The result? Far fewer CO2 emissions, less user downtime, and greater efficiency.

Keeping costs down

Let’s face it, though, a printer that is environmentally friendly but either comes with an eye-watering price tag or isn’t very good at its job wouldn’t be attractive to most businesses.

However, the EcoTank range has made sustainability both affordable and efficient. This is good news for large companies and the millions of SMEs, which remain the beating heart of the British economy and are facing uncertain waters during the current economic downturn.

“For too long, embracing sustainability has been a trade off for cost,” continues Manev. “But we’ve been pushing the technology boundaries at Epson to make both synonymous with one another. We are committed to helping businesses push towards a more sustainable future even when navigating the current financial uncertainty.”

The EcoTank range is extensive, with the ET-5800 and ET-5850 cost-effective for medium and larger businesses, while the ET-5150 and ET-5170 have been designed with the hybrid working environment in mind, suitable for both a home office and a small office space.

“Without the hassle of changing cartridges or toners, businesses can save money, create less waste, and increase productivity,” says Manev.

Combining sustainability and affordability

Consumers want it, the boardroom embraces it, and the planet needs it: there is simply no delaying the move towards a net-zero future. Businesses can’t make a fundamental difference on their own, of course, but collectively they can. And where better to start than with a printer that cares for the environment, and is kind to the bottom line?

You can find out more about Epson’s smart eco-friendly tech, and see which EcoTank might be the right for your office/home office, here.