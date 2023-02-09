What Eve Sleep’s CEO learned when the business failed

Last Updated: 2 hours ago

“Redundancies are really hard. It’s awful because these are brilliant people that you’ve hired, developed and made your team. But it’s much better to go once, and go hard and deep,” she says. Calverley believes this is actually fairer on people, because the staff that stayed with Eve Sleep until the end, did not receive any redundancy payout. “The loyalty that people gave us was incredible. People looked me in the eyes and said, we’re staying because it's the right thing to do. One of the hardest things was that those people who stayed until the end got no redundancy. They got nothing. They would have been better to go when we were paying a redundancy payment. So there’s an element of being cruel to be kind,” she says. In part, Eve Sleep didn’t take this approach because it had been so difficult to hire people in the Great Resignation. “We were almost scared to get rid of people, because it meant a real headache if you needed a person back. Actually, that changed very quickly and it has completely changed now,” she says.

For many of today’s leaders, this is the first period of real unrest and economic instability they’ve experienced while running a business. Calverley urges leaders to know, “absolutely in minute detail” the cost base and its flexibility. “Knowing exactly what percentage of your cost base you can exit at speed and making sure that percentage of your cost base is relatively high, is absolutely key to deal with uncertainty,” she says. She recommends leaders meet with their chief financial officers and work out the proportion of contracts your business could exit quickly, compared to the company’s longer-term obligations. “If you've got a very large portion of your business on a long-term fixed cost base, as in you can't exit it fairly quickly, do everything you can to change that as soon as you can,” she says. Also, make an effort to understand the costs by putting them in one place. When they are spread across departments, it’s hard to get perspective on the total amount. Until the problems began, Calverley didn’t realise Eve Sleep was paying nearly half a million pounds a year in public company costs because they were split across various departments including auditing, payroll, marketing. If she had realised the cost of being a public company before the problems began, she would have tried to take the business private earlier.

Eve Sleep, the online mattress business, started 2022 in the most financially healthy position in its four year history. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent the business into a downward spiral that culminated in the business going into administration by October. Cheryl Calverley, the business’ former CEO, gives a frank account of the eight month decline on the latest episode of Management Today’s Leadership Lessons podcast (link below). Here are six critical lessons that she learned from running a failing business:

3. Be honest with your team

Calverley and her team made a decision to be transparent with staff throughout the process. “I would urge people to do this with honesty and transparency. It is incredibly hard to do it. You will cry in front of your team. But do it that way because while they’ll be angry and upset, they will be able to make the right choices for themselves rather than you making the choices for them,” she says.



Being transparent also helps people support each other. “At no point did anyone point any fingers. We were a team and they were amazing,” she says.

4. Build personal resilience

The tumultuous eight months took its toll. “I didn’t sleep a lot. I didn’t eat a lot. I lost about half a stone - I highly recommend the ‘going bust’ diet.I had to stop drinking because I couldn’t have more than a couple of glasses of wine before getting very emotional,” she says.



Calverley believes it is critical to have emotional resilience. “At one point, I sat through an entire board meeting in tears. I carried on the meeting because it needed to be run, but I was very aware that I had tears streaming down my face. I think you have to accept that you are carrying a lot of emotion and let those emotions sort of be, but be resilient through them,” she says.

5. Don’t personalise the failure

Calverley says it’s critical not to personalise the failure: “If a business goes into administration, it’s no one person’s fault, unless someone’s done something fraudulent. You're all in it together. You all made collective decisions that got you there.”



Instead, you should personalise how you deal with it. She looked at herself in the mirror every day and asked whether she was proud of the way she managed the day’s tasks and whether she did right by her team.



“When you accept it's not your fault, then you are not defensive about it, which is really important. As soon as you start to defend, you’ll then tie your own self with it and you will destroy yourself. No-one makes deliberate bad decisions in life. What’s going on is not your fault, we are in a crazy world,” she says.

6. Stick to your personal values

You may not be able to control the situation, but you can control how you respond. “The most important thing is that you need to go through administration or go bankrupt in the same way you've done everything else as a leader. With the same values,” she says.



“I said we're going to do this in the best way possible. We're going to do right by our people, we’re going to keep smiling if we can,” she says.



She decided she would keep answering the phones, which were often calls from suppliers who were “just absolutely furious.” She explained the situation honestly and told them it was up to them what they wanted to do. “I said if you want to call it now, you’ll put us into administration and I absolutely understand why you might do that,” she says.



Sticking to your values is the only way to get through the situation she says. “If you renege on your values, you will be in a much worse place emotionally than another person. You’ve got those values for a reason, so hold on to them.”



