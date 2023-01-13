Evri's setback: How companies can bounce back after a failure

When a company fails to deliver on its core promise, what does it need to do restore confidence amongst customers? Doug Baird, CEO of people advisory firm New Street Consulting Group, looks at how a business such as Evri can overcome fundamental issues to get back to business as usual.

Before Christmas, parcel delivery company Evri came under scrutiny from MPs, unions and the media. Claims that tens of thousands of parcels would not be delivered in time for the festive season were clouded by alleged health and safety issues at depots.

Problems have reached a head, with the firm apologising to customers and insisting it is working to rectify the issue of delayed deliveries. Evri has previously stated that safety is a top priority, as it addressed media reports implying workers had to sort parcels in depot car parks during icy and wet weather.