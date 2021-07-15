How exec teams are getting ESG wrong

There’s a lot of pressure on leadership teams to get sustainability right and the range of requirements can seem overwhelming. There are 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) but no successful business is delivering against all of them today.

All too often companies respond to these pressures by trying to do everything and end up only scratching the surface.

What leaders should do instead is pick one or two goals and really focus on making sure they can meet them. That starts by understanding that achieving SDGs or environmental, social and governance requirements in a way that is profitable and sustainable for your business has to go beyond producing annual sustainability reports.