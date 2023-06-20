Executive board members lack a ‘diversity of expertise’, report finds

We usually think about diversity in terms of gender and ethnicity, but a new study suggests boards may be lacking a breadth of expertise, to potentially harmful effect.

by Antonia Garrett Peel

Executive committees wield considerable power when it comes to setting a business’s agenda, creating pressure for companies to address ethnic and gender imbalances.

A new study, however, has also highlighted a lack of ‘diversity of expertise’ among FTSE All-Share executive board members and suggested why this might pose a problem.

The Hidden Talent: Diversity & Inclusion in the FTSE All-Share, by Women on Boards UK in partnership with consulting firm Protiviti, monitors gender representation on FTSE All-Share and AIM-listed boards. This year, for the first time, it has looked at the executive board members’ mix of skills and expertise across more than 1,000 listed companies.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 3 free articles every 90 days
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a free trial and get:

Subscribe today and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • 10% off Management Today's Leadership Learning programme

Join today

 