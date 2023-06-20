Executive board members lack a ‘diversity of expertise’, report finds

We usually think about diversity in terms of gender and ethnicity, but a new study suggests boards may be lacking a breadth of expertise, to potentially harmful effect.

Executive committees wield considerable power when it comes to setting a business’s agenda, creating pressure for companies to address ethnic and gender imbalances.

A new study, however, has also highlighted a lack of ‘diversity of expertise’ among FTSE All-Share executive board members and suggested why this might pose a problem.

The Hidden Talent: Diversity & Inclusion in the FTSE All-Share, by Women on Boards UK in partnership with consulting firm Protiviti, monitors gender representation on FTSE All-Share and AIM-listed boards. This year, for the first time, it has looked at the executive board members’ mix of skills and expertise across more than 1,000 listed companies.