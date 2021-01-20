What can we expect from Biden's America?

There are some rules for doing business in the USA.

by Allyson Stewart-Allen

The United States has a new president, and Joe Biden and his new Secretary of State Antony Blinken will look to reset and rebuild the country’s international relationships. That will leave business leaders in the UK with some questions. 

When – and how – will the UK and EU Free Trade Agreements be finalised and what will it mean for any business looking to expand into the world’s largest economy?

While there’s hope trade is high on the Biden priority list, the new administration is facing many challenges at home, not least the economy, unemployment, healthcare, Covid vaccines rollouts and attempting to reunite a very divided nation.

