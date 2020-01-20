Expensive AI will get you nowhere without cultural change

AI is going to have an impact across every industry. So, if you haven’t already got someone leading on this in your business, you had better get moving because your competitors are likely getting to grips with AI’s broad potential, whether that’s in improving customer service, logistics, marketing, or any number of other processes.

Recently, we’ve been exploring the impact of introducing AI with BIMA members, which sparked a lot of debate at a recent event we held with Microsoft UK. The overwhelming response has been that, as ever, it’s about people and understanding the fundamentals of your business. Like any software solution, introducing AI technology into your company isn’t a matter of just plugging it in; delivering on its true potential requires cultural as well as technical change.

First and most importantly, what’s your ROI? You need to know what you want to get out of AI before you start. Too often, companies embark on a big integration project - simultaneously coughing up for the army of consultants that can come with it - without seriously considering this. Identify a measure of success that is easily translatable and fits with your business agenda. After that, you can identify the right external help you might need.