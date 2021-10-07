If Facebook disappeared for good, could you still reach your customers?

If Monday’s blackout has taught business owners anything, it’s that it’s time to assess whether they are over-reliant on Facebook.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock this week, you’ll know that Facebook vanished from the internet on Monday. The global outage, which also hit Facebook-owned apps WhatsApp and Instagram, lasted around 6 hours.

The disruption was its own fault. During routine work, engineers made the wrong computer command causing an issue with the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) - which is often described as the post office of the internet. Facebook essentially removed itself from the map of the internet while its infrastructure was down.

During that time, social media users flocked to the only working social media platform left, Twitter, with Twitter even chiming in: “hello literally everyone”.