Facebook to Meta: Can a rebrand save a bad reputation?

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it”, Warren Buffett famously said. MT Asks whether the answer is to rebrand and start again.

After much speculation, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed the company has changed its name to Meta.

Zuckerberg told attendees at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28: “Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company, and I want to anchor our work and identity on what we’re building towards.”

As the parent company has acquired a number of Facebook’s competitors over the years, including Instagram and WhatsApp, it makes sense to have an umbrella company with its own identity. A shiny new name and logo marks a shift away from Meta being associated with its original and singular product, Facebook.