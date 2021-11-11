Facebook to Meta: Can a rebrand save a bad reputation?

“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it”, Warren Buffett famously said. MT Asks whether the answer is to rebrand and start again.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Facebook rebrands to Meta
Facebook rebrands to Meta

After much speculation, Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently confirmed the company has changed its name to Meta. 

Zuckerberg told attendees at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28: “Over time, I hope that we are seen as a metaverse company, and I want to anchor our work and identity on what we’re building towards.”

As the parent company has acquired a number of Facebook’s competitors over the years, including Instagram and WhatsApp, it makes sense to have an umbrella company with its own identity. A shiny new name and logo marks a shift away from Meta being associated with its original and singular product, Facebook. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package