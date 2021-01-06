FAQ: Brexit vs employment law

What the new free trade agreement means for employment rights, business trips to the EU and more.

The last-minute Brexit deal, agreed just days before the transition period came to an end on 31 December, came as a welcome relief to many employers. The 1,000-page trade agreement covers everything from fishing rights to financial services and much more.

Many employers and people professionals were hoping the document would give more clarity on what they can expect beyond what was already established about the UK’s new relationship with the EU, including – perhaps most critically – future immigration policy.

Here's what we know.