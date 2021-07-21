A farewell from MT's editor

Loathe as I am to break the journalistic fourth wall, I have a brief, personal thought I’d like to share with you. When I joined Management Today, I knew remarkably little about business. It’s not unusual in a journalist - the job is to learn first and then relate - but it was a baptism of fire.

MT has a long and proud history of going beneath the comms-polished veneer of what business people say and getting to the root of what they do. And what stories there are.

I’ve been fortunate enough to see everything from bleeding edge biotech labs to toilet paper factories, and many, many offices (and lately, Zoom backgrounds). I’ve also had the pleasure of talking to some really interesting people doing really interesting things.