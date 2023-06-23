Favouritism is a double-edged sword

In well-structured teams, performances dipped when leaders played favourites. In less clearly-structured teams, biased bosses improved performance across the entire team.

Summary

- Favouritism in the workplace may seem unfair, but in some circumstances it can benefit team performance.

- Leaders should employ their biases strategically: where teams are unstructured, favouritism improves coordination, but where teams are structured favouritism sparks dissonance and conflict.

As a boss, do you have favourites? Maybe you’ve been a favourite yourself, benefiting from a convenient parking space, a nice corner office, carrying sway in meetings? However you justify it to yourself, favouritism seems unfair – particularly to those who don’t bask in the glow of their managers’ approval.