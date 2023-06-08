Fearne Cotton: ‘Don’t fear mistakes or challenging times – resilience is always the by-product’

The author and broadcaster believes that when leaders share their mental health difficulties with their teams, they are offering them "a beautiful gift" by removing the stigma.

Fearne Cotton, author, podcaster and presenter, was pleasantly surprised to see an array of hands from delegates of the CIPD’s Festival of Work go up when asked if they felt comfortable talking about their feelings and mental health with colleagues and in the wider workplace. “A beautiful response,” she said at London’s Olympia yesterday (7 June). But one “that definitely wouldn’t have happened 10 years ago”.

While the current political climate and economic uncertainty is undoubtedly contributing to an increase in stress and mental ill health, Cotton said the UK was “not necessarily more stressed or unhappy” than previous generations. The difference this time around is “the conversations and awareness weren’t there”.

“My generation is probably the first to explore [those conversations] and lift the lid on stress and unhappiness,” Cotton told delegates. “Only in the past decade have we really started having these conversations and [discussing] wellbeing at work.”