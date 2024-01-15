Fears about innovation only helping ‘the rich’ are stoking polarisation, finds research

Businesses need to better explain the benefits of innovations to society to prevent polarisation, according to the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Concerns about innovations such as AI and electric cars are fuelling suspicion of economic and political systems by the general public, according to the 2024 Edelman Trust Barometer.

Edelman’s annual survey of 32,000 people across 28 countries, once again finds that the only trusted institution is business, based on perceptions of its competence and ethics. However, CEO Richard Edelman cautions, leaders should not take this state of affairs for granted.

“Innovation is accelerating and should be a growth enabler, but it will be stymied if business doesn’t pay as much attention to acceptance as it does research and development,” says Edelman.